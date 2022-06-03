ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska GOP politicians say it's about the person, not gun

By Alyssa Curtis
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7dGt_0fzUDFNX00

On Thursday, President Joe Biden called for bipartisan support of stricter gun laws in light of recent mass shootings across the country. Meanwhile, Nebraska Republican politicians said it's about the person pulling the trigger, not the gun.

"I do not believe that guns are the problem. People are the problem and we have to do a better job," Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for Nebraska Governor said.

Pillen says we have to put God back in schools, which he believes will help with mental health.

Governor Ricketts echoed Pillen's statements about mental health, saying that's where the state should be focused. He pointed to his expansion of mental health care with ARPA funds.

"Our department of behavioral health has worked with the department of education to provide mental health resources, behavioral health resource guides for all the schools. We trained 943 people in our schools to be those first-aid, mental health first-aid people to spot that early on," Ricketts said. "One of the things we’re also going to need to do is ask the public's help to help spot those folks."

Ricketts said other solutions won't work. When asked if he supports expanded background checks, Ricketts said he's not exactly sure what that means.

"First of all when you say expanded background checks, what do you mean? If you walk into a Scheels today, you get a background, check you have to go through that. Anyone who’s an FFL dealer goes through that, so I don't know what you mean when you say expanded background checks," Ricketts said.

He's also not in favor of red flag laws, instead he says we should encourage gun owners to be responsible and do the right thing.

Comments / 16

Big Red Husker
3d ago

the gun is a tool that makes it easy. there are many tools that you need proper training on to use correctly. doing so for guns with certified instructors might catch a few psychopaths. background checks and certified training classes mandatory for all gun purchases now.

Reply(8)
7
disgusted Republican
3d ago

Dear Republicans, what is happening now with guns is NOT working. We need better gun control laws and background checks! PERIOD!!

Reply(4)
3
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Chair Frank Eathorne Says He Won’t Resign

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although calls have been made by several GOP officials within county party organizations asking State GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne to resign, he is refusing to do so. Late Sunday night in an internal email sent to party members, Eathorne responded to...
WYOMING STATE
Sioux City Journal

As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Rep. Axne has earned Iowa’s most bipartisan house member ranking

I’m pleased to share that for the second year in a row I’ve been named the most bipartisan member of the Iowa congressional delegation by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. I was also named the 20th most bipartisan member of the...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Dozens gather at Nebraska capitol to demand safer guns laws

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Calls for gun control grow louder and louder in the wake of several mass shootings. Some of those voices are right here in Nebraska. On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the Nebraska State Capitol for the ‘March for our Lives” event to demand safer gun laws.
NEBRASKA STATE
Salon

“This bill is crazy”: Ohio Republicans just voted to arm more teachers with guns

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. With Democrats decrying the proposal as "madness," Republican state lawmakers on Thursday pushed through House Bill 99, which would allow school districts to send teachers and other staff to school with firearms.
OHIO STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Why I’m supporting Grace Van Cleave for Iowa Senate district 17

Jamie Burch Elliott is a former director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood in Iowa. I support pro-choice fighter Grace Van Cleave in the June 7 Democratic primary to represent Iowa Senate district 17 because we need her. Beyond that, she’s my friend. So, I’d like to tell you a little bit about her, and to ask you to vote for her in Tuesday’s primary.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
3 News Now

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
IOWA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska ethanol producers get millions in aid

The federal government is providing tens of millions of dollars in aid to Nebraska ethanol producers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it is giving more than $700 million in relief to more than 100 biofuel producers and nearly 200 facilities, including nearly $100 million to 11 biofuel producers with Nebraska operations.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

57 Nebraska officials endorse Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of 57 current and former Nebraska officials endorsed Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress on Friday. Endorsements came from state senators, city council members and school board members. “I am honored to have the support of some of the best public servants in our...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Mental Health#Politics State#Gop#Republican#Arpa#Ffl
kmaland.com

Nebraska Outperforms National Census in Tally of Latinos

(KMAland) -- Nebraska did a better job counting the state's Latino residents in the 2020 Census than new national undercount data suggests. According to analysis by the Brookings Institution, 5% of Latinos in the U.S. went uncounted in 2020, three times the undercount in the 2010 census. Lissette Aliaga-Linares, assistant...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

AG’s driving history will be part of impeachment trial

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Prosecutors intend to lay out several reasons why the South Dakota Senate should vote to remove state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office later this month. They will say that Ravnsborg committed a traffic offense when his car crashed into pedestrian Joe Boever, who was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Nebraska School Safety Tip Line Continues

A tip line credited with helping prevent school shootings across Nebraska is going to be continued. The State Board of Education approves a one-year contract with Boys Town to operate the "Safe2Help" line. The additional year will cost $809-thousand dollars. For now, the tip line is being funded with COVID...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette’s Legislation To Ban High-Capacity Gun Magazines Moves Forward

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette helped introduce legislation to ban the sale, manufacturing, transfer or possession of high-capacity gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. That legislation was part of a package of eight gun safety bills that will head to the full U.S. House for a vote that could come as early as next week. (credit: CBS) “There’s no reason why any civilian in this country needs a gun magazine that holds more than 10 rounds,” DeGette said in a statement. “Experts agree that banning the sale of these high-capacity magazines is one of the most...
COLORADO STATE
WHO 13

Number of Iowa fentanyl-related deaths explodes

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is deadly. “Unless you are there when it happens there is no saving them,” said Deric Kidd. It is deceiving. “This is a 16 year old kid taking one pill that should just be a hydrocodone 500mg and should be going about their day but instead they are dying,” said […]
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy