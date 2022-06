LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department (LPD) is searching for Dusty Funderburg, who has an arrest warrant out of Nez Perce County for one count of rape. According to police, he was last known to be living in Lewiston, but they're unable to find him. LPD said the warrant is laid in Idaho, but also in surrounding states.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO