NFL overreaction season is here, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different. One Buccaneers rookie already has a Hall of Fame endorsement. This time of year, it’s incredibly easy to overreact and overanalyze every little report and tweet that comes out of minicamps and OTA’s. We’re so starved for anything football related during the dog days of summer we’ll take anything and run with it, and that’s just what we’re about to do.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO