Will Rogers family signs off on film ‘Will to Win’

Will Rogers Will Rogers' life spanned five decades, and in that time he brought humor to the vaudeville circuit, wrote daily columns for newspapers and made over 71 movies. He was a humanitarian, an avid baseball fan and loved to fly in airplanes. (Will Rogers Memorial Museum)

TULSA, Okla. — Kirkpatrick & Kinslow has secured a production agreement with Will Rogers Family Representative and Great-granddaughter Jennifer Rogers Etcheverry, the production company announced.

“While we have been approached many times in the past about producing movies, this is the first time the family has endorsed a movie project,” Rogers Etcheverry said. “We are thrilled to see that audiences in the 21st century will learn about the impact of Will Rogers on the world.”

The movie is based on the book from author Jim Stovall.

In the Will To Win movie, Sky Forest is devastated when softball is cut at Will Rogers High, threatening the promise she made to her Cherokee parents before they died to win a championship and secure a college scholarship. The school board president tries to sabotage her last option - pitching for the boy’s baseball team. Through her vivid imagination Sky enlists the help of Will Rogers himself as her spirit guide, whose wisdom and humor help her to discover the Will to Win.

The movie is in development, with production plans scheduled for the spring/summer of 2023.

