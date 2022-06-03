ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UCF star McKenzie Milton: ‘My days of playing football have come to an end’

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 3 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton says his days on the gridiron are over.

Thursday night, Milton posted on Instagram that a path to the NFL is “not realistic.”

Milton led the Knights to an undefeated season in 2017 before he suffered a devastating knee injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5guP_0fzUC25y00
UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin (18) and quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) celebrate with the trophy. PHOTO / JASON GETZ

He later transferred to Florida State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sd3xC_0fzUC25y00
UCF quarterback

Milton said he’s turning his focus to his next endeavor — being a father.

A look back at the 2017 UCF Knights football season Channel 9 sports anchors Joe Kepner & Christian Bruey discuss the 2017 Knights season.

#Gridiron Football#Nfl#Ucf Knights Football#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Instagram#Ucf Knights#Channel 9#Cox Media Group
