Former UCF star McKenzie Milton: ‘My days of playing football have come to an end’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton says his days on the gridiron are over.
Thursday night, Milton posted on Instagram that a path to the NFL is “not realistic.”
Milton led the Knights to an undefeated season in 2017 before he suffered a devastating knee injury.
He later transferred to Florida State.
Milton said he’s turning his focus to his next endeavor — being a father.
