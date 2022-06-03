Former UCF star McKenzie Milton: ‘My days of playing football have come to an end’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton says his days on the gridiron are over.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Thursday night, Milton posted on Instagram that a path to the NFL is “not realistic.”

Milton led the Knights to an undefeated season in 2017 before he suffered a devastating knee injury.

UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin (18) and quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) celebrate with the trophy. PHOTO / JASON GETZ

He later transferred to Florida State.

UCF quarterback

Milton said he’s turning his focus to his next endeavor — being a father.

A look back at the 2017 UCF Knights football season Channel 9 sports anchors Joe Kepner & Christian Bruey discuss the 2017 Knights season.

©2022 Cox Media Group