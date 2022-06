CNN — Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo is dropping out of the Democratic primary for governor and instead plans to run for a Miami-area congressional seat. Taddeo changed the bio on her campaign Twitter page on Monday to say, "Democrat for Congress in Florida's 27th District." Taddeo first shared her decision with CBS4 News in Miami, and explained that she had made the call to change races after the recent spree of mass shootings around the country.

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO