Dayton, OH

Crash involving RTA bus sends at least 2 to area hospitals

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
E. Third St RTA bus crash (Adam Barron/Staff)

DAYTON — At least two people were hurt in a crash involving in a RTA bus Friday morning.

The crash was reported near the intersection of E. Third and N. Philadelphia streets in Dayton. Crews were called to respond around 10:12 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Our crew on scene reported seeing an RTA bus with damage to the front right side, including a broken window. The crash also involved a red Ford SUV which had damage to the driver’s side.

Dispatch records show that two medics on scene made transports to area hospitals. The number of those transported and conditions were not immediately known.

The crash is under investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

