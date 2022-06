Jessie Rawlins, 88, of South Webster went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2022, at SOMC Hospital. He was born July 14, 1933, in Bloom Township to Clifford and Oney (Williams) Rawlins. He was an area-wide pastor for 52 years and attended The Little Old Country Church in Oak Hill. He had a great love for all music and loved playing his french harp and also enjoyed hunting, traveling, and gardening.

1 DAY AGO