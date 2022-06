As each new streaming channel elbows their way into the mainstream, the quest for industry legitimacy arrives at a decisive, defining moment that proves they’re a serious player around to stay. Netflix got theirs at the Cannes Film Festival five years ago, when their Okja earned director Bong Joon-ho a mix of boos (mostly from the anti-Netflix contingent of an international press corps understandably defensive of the theatrical experience) and standing ovations. Apple’s release of CODA didn’t look like a big splash-maker until it snuck away with the Academy Award for Best Picture months after the quiet streaming debut. And...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO