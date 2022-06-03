ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hammond woman who threatened judge faces felony charges

WANE-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hammond woman accused of making threats to a Lake County Juvenile Court judge as well as staff is now facing felony charges, according to an Indiana State Police media release. Troopers arrested 57-year-old Dorothy King after Lake County Prosecutors issued...

www.wane.com

Comments / 5

Regina Cooper
3d ago

maybe it was that time of the month for her???? instead of saying I can't breath she yelled I HAVE CRAMPS......

Reply(1)
5
Related
fox32chicago.com

Vehicle shot up on I-90, Chicago woman charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested for shooting at another driver on the Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to northbound Interstate 90 at Addison Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 55-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Attorneys#Felony Charges
CBS Chicago

Serial scammer Candace Clark released on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Accused serial scammer Candace Clark has been released from jail on electronic monitoring as she awaits sentencing. Just days before her trial had been scheduled to begin, Clark agreed to a plea deal on the six felony charges she had been facing.Cook County prosecutors confirmed Wednesday that Clark has pleaded guilty to five counts of theft by deception and one count of impersonating a state employee, in exchange for a recommendation that she serves five years in prison. The actual sentence will be up to a Cook County judge.Jury selection had been set to begin in Clark's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man charged with punching elderly man in the face at grocery store in Algonquin, causing serious injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where he allegedly punched an elderly man, causing serious facial injuries to the victim at a Jewel-Osco in Algonquin. Arthur L. Gage Jr., 40, of the 7700 block of Fox Drive in Woodridge, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and aggravated battery in a public place.
ALGONQUIN, IL
WANE-TV

3 arrested after Gary post-graduation shooting wounds 2

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana police say three people were taken into custody following a Sunday shooting that wounded two people shortly after a graduation ceremony. Police said two 19-year-olds were wounded as more than 200 West Side Leadership Academy graduates and their families were leaving the U.S....
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

Hammond woman, arrested for making threats against Lake County Court staff

A woman from Hammond has been arrested for making threats against a Lake County court staff. Sgt. Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police tells WIBC News that investigators received word Wednesday about 57-year-old Dorothy King’s threats. Indiana State Police know who she threatened, but won’t say publicly due to their policy. Sgt. Fifield says it was a judge, staff and attorneys.
HAMMOND, IN
wivr1017.com

Arrest made in six-year-old triple murder

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s office has announced an arrest in a nearly six-year-old triple murder. Reports say 44-year-old Dante D. Dockett of Chicago was arrested for the October 2016 murders of 56-year-old Reginald Neal, 24-year-old Deangelo Neal and 21-year-old Davante Hopkins, all three murdered in their home in Pembroke Township. The US Justice Department assisted local officials with the arrest. Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey says the investigation into the murders continues and he expects more arrests in connection with the case.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
thelansingjournal.com

LPD says recreational scanner-listening will be a thing of the past

LANSING, Ill. (May 27, 2022) – For years, curious residents with access to a radio scanner have been able to hear Lansing’s officers be dispatched, relay information, and respond to sensitive situations, a reality that will soon change. The Lansing Police Department plans to switch all of its communications this year from radio airwaves to a digital format.
LANSING, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says people charged with violent crimes ‘are guilty’ and shouldn’t be released on bail pending trial

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot escalated her ongoing feud with the Cook County criminal courts system on Monday when she said judges shouldn’t allow people charged with violent crimes out on bail because they are guilty if they have been charged. “We shouldn’t be locking up nonviolent individuals just because...
CHICAGO, IL
WANE-TV

Semi drives off highway into ditch, road shut down 7 hours: police

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Jasper troopers are investigating what caused a semi to veer off the highway Monday morning, ending in the death of the driver. Just after 8:30 a.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Department received a report about a single-vehicle accident involving a semi just north of the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road. The initial investigation found a 2002 International semi-trailer hauling lumber was on the highway when, for unknown reasons, the semi crossed the center line and ran off the east side of the road down into a ditch, coming to a stop in a tree line.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wlip.com

Couple Assigned to Lake County Naval Base, Found Dead in Cook County

(Wheeling, IL) A couple assigned to the Great Lakes Naval base in North Chicago were discovered dead in Cook County. The unnamed man and woman were found dead in a vehicle just before 5 o’clock Sunday morning in Wheeling. Police say the pair were confirmed to be in a romantic relationship, and both died of apparent gunshot wounds. The subjects were both said to be part of the Navy assigned to Great Lakes, but neither lived on the North Chicago base. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Machete-armed robber swings blade at 9th victim Sunday night, misses

An armed robber who threatens his victims with a machete struck again Sunday night in the Irving Park neighborhood and he swung his weapon at the victim this time, police say. It’s at least the ninth robbery that police have linked to the crime pattern, which began on May 27. In a new development, there are now indications that the robber has an accomplice.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy