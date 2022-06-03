ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Honorary Chiefs legend Ryan Fitzpatrick retires

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is calling it a career after playing for 9 different teams in 17 seasons.

Though he never played for the Kansas City Chiefs, fans hold a special place for Fitz-Magic in their hearts for his efforts against the New England Patriots in 2019 when he played for the Miami Dolphins.

That year, the Chiefs were in the hunt for a first-round bye in the playoffs needing a win over the Los Angeles Chargers and for the Dolphins to beat the Patriots.

The Chiefs were on their way to a 10-point victory over the Chargers, but the Patriots led the Dolphins 24-20 with less than 4 minutes left in the game.

Fitzpatrick kept their final drive alive gaining four first downs as the clock ticked away. He found tight end Mike Gesicki in the end zone with 29 seconds left on the clock, giving the Dolphins the victory and the Chiefs the first-round bye.

Patrick Mahomes’ first Whataburger opening next week

That day became an instant classic and included broadcaster Kevin Harlan calling both games at once in legendary fashion.

Fitzpatrick became a Chiefs legend that day as the Chiefs would go on to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami against the San Francisco 49ers.

Some fans on social media have called for Fitzpatrick to bang the drum before a Chiefs game in honor of his win that may or may not have sparked Kansas City’s championship run.

The Harvard graduate finished his career with 34,990 passing yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions.

The Fitz-Magic won’t be completely missing from the NFL, however, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that he is in talks with Amazon for a “key role” this season.

