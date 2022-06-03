ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot at Charlotte apartment complex near Northlake Mall, police say

By Jonathan Limehouse
 3 days ago

A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex across from Northlake Mall in north Charlotte on Friday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers found the man with a gunshot wound after they responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 7900 block of Philadelphia Court off Northlake Centre Parkway around 5:48 a.m.Medic took the man to a hospital where he died, police said in a news release.

Heavy Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police presence near an apartment complex in the 7900 block of Philadelphia Court, near Northlake Mall, after a man was found fatally shot on Friday. WSOC

There have been at least 39 homicides in the city this year, CMPD data show.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a Homicide Unit detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

