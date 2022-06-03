Man fatally shot at Charlotte apartment complex near Northlake Mall, police say
A man was fatally shot at an apartment complex across from Northlake Mall in north Charlotte on Friday morning, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers found the man with a gunshot wound after they responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon in the 7900 block of Philadelphia Court off Northlake Centre Parkway around 5:48 a.m.Medic took the man to a hospital where he died, police said in a news release.
There have been at least 39 homicides in the city this year, CMPD data show.
Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak with a Homicide Unit detective. Information also can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com .
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
