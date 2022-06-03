ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Gastonia student accepted into Naval Academy

By Staff reports
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZYbr_0fzUAUYF00

Gastonia resident Nancy Rhodes, a graduate of Charlotte Catholic High School, plans to be inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2026 on June 30, 2022, and will then begin six weeks of midshipman training as part of "Plebe Summer."

Approximately 1,200 people are selected each year for the Academy's plebe or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. Last year, the Academy received more than 16,000 applications for the Class of 2026.

During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, internet, and music, and have restricted access to phones. They are only permitted to make three phone calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.

The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenges that await them.

As the summer progresses, plebes rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control and sailing and handling yard patrol craft. They also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.

Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical and professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing, and obstacle, endurance and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental and team-building skills.

That Naval Academy was founded in 1845 and now operates as a four-year service academy to prepare midshipmen to become naval officers in the military.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Gastonia, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
FOX Carolina

Livermush festival puts spotlight on Piedmont region specialty

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands came to Main Street in the city of Marion to celebrate one the community’s favorite foods. Livermush is made using pig liver, other excess pig parts, corn meal, and spices. There are many ways Livermush can be prepared, but is a popular breakfast...
MARION, NC
WLTX.com

Manhunt underway after shooting reported near North Carolina hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man accidentally shot his sister in the leg at a Goldsboro hospital Sunday, according to police in Wayne County. NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The Goldsboro Police Department said Monday the shooting was accidental. Officers are now looking for Allen Carmichael, 40, who is the brother of the victim, to serve him a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#Naval Officers#Plebe Summer
FOX8 News

NC trooper prays with man battling cancer during traffic stop

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina trooper knelt in prayer in March during a traffic stop with a man who was battling cancer and has since passed, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release. In March, Trooper Doty stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation in Rowan County. While speaking […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Did a meteorite fall at WCNC Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mysterious object, which seemingly fell from the sky, broke a window at WCNC Charlotte Thursday and prompted a still-unsolved mystery: Is this a meteorite?. Amanda Mullen, an employee of WCNC Charlotte's parent company Tegna, was at her desk Thursday when she learned the mysterious object...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Mountain Xpress

Aesthetic anti-capitalism is hurting Asheville’s working class

“Aesthetic anti-capitalists” can be spotted in the wild all over Asheville. You might find them shopping at Whole Foods, which they insist on calling Greenlife. They may have some gray in their hair, and they might drive a Prius or an SUV. They often crop up in the Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Black bear hit, killed in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young bear was killed trying to cross the road in the middle of town late Saturday. The black bear had been reportedly seen on Rockingham Road prior to being fatally hit by a vehicle on Long Drive. Capt. Brenden Watson of the Richmond County Rescue Squad...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTV

$15,000 in funding awarded to Three Rivers Land Trust for canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Providing public access has always been a key component of the work that the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust does, and with the generous gift of $15,000 from an anonymous donor, there will be more areas for the public to recreate. This particular donation will go directly towards the construction of a canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River on NC Highway 49. With no existing access in the area, this donation will be a stepping stone to providing outdoor enthusiasts with a new area to explore.
SALISBURY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte

If you’re looking for North Carolina’s famous “Road to Nowhere,” just follow the dead end signs in the outskirts of Bryson City. The graffiti-filled tunnel to you-guessed-it nowhere is a quirky, but fun tourist attraction a little over three hours west of Charlotte. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] […] The post Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
BRYSON CITY, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

2K+
Followers
903
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy