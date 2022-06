Please join us to review preliminary plans for installing sidewalks on Fernview Drive, and completing the existing network of sidewalks on adjacent streets at the Fernview Sidewalk Open House on Tuesday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Creve Coeur Government Center. For more information, contact Jim Heines, Director of Public Works, jheines@crevecoeurmo.gov.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO