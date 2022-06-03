ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Tracy Boyd indicted on 13 counts, including falsely claiming to be a lawyer

By Katrina Smith, Jackson Sun
 4 days ago

A Jackson man known in recent years for public activism has been arrested.

Tracy Boyd, 29, has been indicted on 13 counts, including falsely claiming to be a lawyer and was booked into the Madison County Jail.

According to a press release issued by TBI, on May 7, 2021, Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens requested an investigation concerning theft and the unauthorized practice of law by Boyd. Agents began investigating the allegations.

On May 31, TBI agents presented their findings to the Madison County Grand Jury, which returned indictments charging Boyd with three counts of Impersonation of a licensed professional, three counts of falsely representing self as a lawyer, three counts of practicing law without a license, two counts of theft of property, one count of forgery, and one count of criminal simulation.

Boyd was arrested in Jackson and booked into the Madison County Jail.  Bond will be set at his first court appearance.

Boyd coordinated a number of public demonstrations and protests in the summer of 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd death in Minnesota including protesting in front of the home of Pickens.

In 2020-21, he founded a school that was intended to educate students on judicial proceedings and other similar knowledge along with typical educational efforts after having promoted himself as having the proper degrees to practice and teach law to students.

Katrina Smith is an education reporter at The Jackson Sun. Send those story ideas to ksmith@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Tracy Boyd indicted on 13 counts, including falsely claiming to be a lawyer

