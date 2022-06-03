ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Movie Dollars Dominate NBA Finals Opener and Crypto Has a Cameo

By Anthony Crupi
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcFCB_0fzUAKyD00

Click here to read the full article.

So that happened.

After being down 12 points at the end of the third quarter, the Boston Celtics stunned the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, going on a 40-16 tear to secure a 120-108 victory. Ime Udoka’s squad is now 8-2 on the road for the postseason, and in waltzing off with the opener, the Celtics gave Steve Kerr what amounts to only his third Game 1 loss in 24 playoff series appearances.

Until the wheels came flying off in the final frame, Golden State seemed to be cruising to an easy win. Steph Curry sunk six threes in the first quarter, while Boston sharpshooter Jayson Tatum spent much of the game looking as if he was trying to force a regulation Wilson game ball through a Nerf hoop. (Curry went on to ring up a game-high 34 points to Tatum’s 12.) But Boston played a flawless fourth, knocking down shot after shot while stifling the Warriors’ offense.

On the eve of his 36th birthday, Al Horford had a career night, celebrating his NBA Finals debut with 26 points, six boards and three assists. Horford’s late run at the hardware is doing wonders for his bank account; for his role in helping the Celtics advance to the title round, the Florida alum earned a $5 million salary bump for next season. An 18th banner for Boston guarantees Horford will pull down $26.5 million in 2022-23.

As the beat-the-traffic crowd began taking their leave from the Chase Center, fans watching from home were left wondering if this NBA season might be headed for an early exit of its own. ABC certainly hopes otherwise; after all, the deeper into June the Finals run, the more ads the network can sell to the likes of YouTube TV, Progressive, Apple, KFC and, um, YouTube TV. The streamer (and presenting sponsor) was ubiquitous throughout Thursday’s broadcast, airing multiple in-game touts for a subscription service it claims is “$750 less than cable per year.”

Although much of the ad inventory was scooped up by official NBA sponsors—PepsiCo ran spots for its Gatorade, Ruffles and Mountain Dew brands, while State Farm, Taco Bell, AT&T and Google splashed their own messages throughout the breaks—ABC made sure to leave the light on for the film studios. Now that Top Gun: Maverick has lured older moviegoers back to the multiplex, the studios have begun throwing pre-pandemic sums of ad money back into televised sports. The theatrical resurgence is long overdue; per iSpot.tv data, the studios’ share of ad impressions last season was down 71% versus the 2019-20 campaign.

Sony Pictures bookended a first-quarter commercial pod with treatments for the upcoming Brad Pitt murder-comedy Bullet Train , while Universal forked over around $1.75 million to get fannies in the seats for a pair of people-getting-eaten-by-toothy-predators flicks ( Jurassic World: Dominion and Beast ) and Warner Bros. dedicated a unit to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis .

Naturally, Disney wasn’t about to let its celluloid rivals steal the show on a night when up to 15 million potential moviegoers were expected to be glued to the Celtics-Warriors game. The ABC parent company used Game 1 as a vehicle to promote a sampling of its summer popcorn slate, running spots for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder and the Pixar Toy Story prequel Lightyear . The recently-launched Disney+ miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi also got a turn in the NBA Finals spotlight.

Speaking of Obi-Wan, if the Jedi master somehow managed to tune into last night’s game, he’d probably suspect that the American economy is fueled entirely by movies, fast-food restaurants, automakers, insurance brokers and various phone companies. But Thursday’s broadcast did feature one categorical outlier in Crypto.com.

As much as it’s understandable that some fans might have been surprised to see that the cryptocurrency exchange was still plugging away on the promotional front (and in the summer’s most impactful media environment, no less), the NBA Finals buy represents only a small part of Crypto’s marketing plan. In the midst of a crash that would vaporize $500 billion in market value, the exchange unveiled a new “Fortune Favors the Brave” spot featuring Joel Embiid. Having aired regularly since premiering in Game 3 of the Sixers-Heat playoff series, the Crypto ad popped up again in last night’s opener.

Even if the last month has been a real bear for the buy-the-dip crowd, sticking to its original media plan is the prudent play for Crypto. For one thing, the advertiser that cancels a large-scale media buy can expect to pay a hefty reconnection fee should it ever decide to get back into national TV. As it is, newcomers already pay significant premiums to advertise in top-shelf sporting events—if you don’t put the squeeze on the rich novice with the ridiculous media budget, John Maynard Keynes will come out of the ground and strangle you in your sleep—so there’s little to be gained from ignoring one’s own marketing slogan.

Perhaps more to the point, Crypto in the last year has been on a sports spree, buying the naming rights for the Staples Center—now the Crypto.com Arena—for $700 million , and inking a multiyear deal to replace StubHub as the Sixers’ jersey patch partner. Backing out of a TV buy would not only be bad for business, but it wouldn’t make sense in the greater scheme of things. And in the fall, long after the NBA Finals are over, Crypto will be all over the NFL like ticks on a hound.

As Steve Kerr works on adjusting the battle plan for Game 2, ABC may have some further tinkering of its own to do with its broadcast booth. While this marks the first regularly scheduled NBA Finals since 2019, the coronavirus still managed to disrupt Thursday night’s proceedings, as lead NBA voice Mike Breen and analyst Jeff Van Gundy were scratched hours before the tip-off. Breen, who is on the mend, also missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

ESPN veteran Mark Jones subbed in for Breen on Thursday, calling the game alongside Mark Jackson, the lone member of the regular three-man rotation who’d been cleared for service. Monday Night Football standby Lisa Salters did the honors as sideline reporter, with Doris Burke calling the action on ESPN Radio.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

NBA Sponsor Revenue Hits Record $1.64 Billion With Crypto Influx

Click here to read the full article. The NBA Finals tip off Thursday with a marquee matchup for league executives, as the Boston Celtics and their historic brand square off against TV ratings darlings, the Golden State Warriors. Another reason for optimism: a booming sponsorship climate. NBA sponsorship revenue rose 12.5% during the 2021-22 season to a record $1.64 billion, according to a new report from consultancy IEG and its Sponsorship Intelligence Database. The total is up 90% from five years ago. A bevy of new arena naming rights and jersey patch deals added an additional $180 million to NBA coffers this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

NBA Finals Debut at $1.6 Billion Chase Center Fulfills Warriors’ Plan

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State Warriors are finally where they wanted to be back in 2019 when San Francisco’s Chase Center opened: in the NBA Finals. For the sixth time in eight seasons, the Warriors will be chasing the title, this time against the Boston Celtics, one of the most storied franchises in NBA history. After two seasons to forget—largely because of injury on the court for Golden State, and the fallout caused by COVID-19—the building that was privately funded at $1.6 billion will be filled to capacity at 18,064 and rocking when Game 1 of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportico

Trae Young Nets $35 Million as All-NBA Media Votes Mean Dollars: Data Viz

Click here to read the full article. Contract incentives are common in professional sports. Most are small relative to the size of the overall salary: Catch 45 passes in an NFL season, earn an extra couple hundred grand, for instance.  By making the 2021-22 All-NBA third team, however, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young secured an extra $35 million over the next five seasons. The extension he signed last summer was worth a minimum of 25% of the salary cap ($172.5 million) with the potential to increase to 30% ($207 million) based on his performance this year.  Young can thank the “Derrick Rose...
NBA
Sportico

NBA’s Ben Simmons Wants to Flip $23 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Close on the heels of selling his New Jersey mansion to Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos for $4.6 million—following a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets—controversial NBA All-Star Ben Simmons is now intent on offloading that lavish Hidden Hills estate he picked up less than a year ago, as reported in Dirt. The asking price? A hefty $23 million—or a whopping $5.5 million more than he paid for the place last June. Designed and built in 2021 by Nobel LA, Simmons’ 1.5-acre gated spread sits at the end of a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Breen
Person
Al Horford
Person
Mark Jackson
Sportico

Sporticast: Champions League Final Debacle, NBA Finals Set

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the debacle at the Champions League final in Paris over the weekend. With the biggest prize in club soccer on the line, the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool was delayed more than 30 minutes because of difficulties in getting thousands of fans into the stadium on time. UEFA, which organizes the Champions League, has provided conflicting explanations for the problems, first citing late-arriving fans and later an avalanche of counterfeit...
NBA
Sportico

Thomas Wins PGA Championship and Surprise Bonus as LIV Spurs Golf Pay

Click here to read the full article. After shooting a five-under 275 and surviving a three-hole playoff at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., Justin Thomas walked away with the PGA Championship’s Wanamaker Trophy and the second major of the year, but every player won, as the buckets of money sloshing around professional golf continued to get dumped in golfers’ bank accounts. If the field caught a Saturday morning chill after temperatures dropped from the 90s on Thursday and Friday to roughly 50 at the start of Round 3, they were warmed by the PGA of America’s surprise announcement that...
TULSA, OK
Sportico

Nicklaus v. Nicklaus: Golfer Sued by Namesake Co. Over Rival Tour and IP Use

Click here to read the full article. Jack Nicklaus is now a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Nicklaus Companies, and the current battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is a factor in the action. In 2007, Nicklaus sold a controlling partnership in a selection of companies he’d started to Emigrant Bank and its founder Howard Milstein. Milstein went on to create an umbrella company called 8 A.M. Golf that holds a number of properties related to the sport: Golf Magazine and Golf.com, Miura Golf, Club Conex, True Spec Golf and GolfLogix. As part of the mix, the Nicklaus...
GOLF
Sportico

RBC Ends Dustin Johnson Sponsorship Deal Over LIV Event

Click here to read the full article. Royal Bank of Canada has decided to end its endorsement relationship with two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and 2010 U.S. Open champ Graeme McDowell. “As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players,” the banking giant said in a statement to Sportico. “We wish them well in their future endeavours.” Johnson was the biggest name of the 42 entries announced Tuesday for the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ first event at London’s Centurion...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Cameo#Web3#The Boston Celtics#Golden State#Nerf
Sportico

Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Showdown a Dream Pairing for ABC

Click here to read the full article. The NBA Finals are set to tip off Thursday in San Francisco, and given the pairing of the most-titled franchise in basketball history and arguably the greatest team of this young-ish century, fans are in for a treat. But perhaps no group is more chuffed than the Disney ad sales team, as the showdown between the immovable object that is the Boston Celtics’ defense and the irresistible force of the Golden State Warriors’ offensive attack seems destined to play out over six or seven nights. In the ratings game, duration is everything. While Golden...
NBA
Sportico

Adam Sandler Talks Working With NBA’s LeBron James, Juancho Hernangomez on ‘Hustle’

Click here to read the full article. Adam Sandler, LeBron James and Queen Latifah were met with deafening cheers from hundreds of fans who lined the streets around Westwood’s Regency Village Theatre at the Hustle world premiere on Wednesday night, Variety reports. James produced the Jeremiah Zagar-directed Netflix sports drama which stars Sandler as Stanley “Sugarman” Beren, a washed-up basketball scout who sees a chance for a career comeback when he discovers a phenomenally talented street ball player in Spain. Spanish professional basketball player and Utah Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangomez made his acting debut in the film, taking on the role...
NBA
Sportico

Walmart Heir Rob Walton Stalks Broncos Amid Mile High NFL Valuations

Click here to read the full article. Rob Walton recently made a purchase, a splurge meant to facilitate a long-pursued interest. He bought an electric bike. Most Saturdays Walton takes a 75-mile ride. He’s one of several members of the Walton family who love cycling, and his e-bike purchase indicates that even at 77, he’s still looking to be in on the action. Now he’ll be able to keep up his weekly routine at a smoother pace. His next (likely) purchase should get more attention. The Denver Broncos have been touted as one of the most popular NFL franchises to hit the market in...
NFL
Sportico

Tracy McGrady Bets 1-on-1 Hoops Can Beat a Crowded Field With Showtime Deal

Click here to read the full article. Tracy McGrady’s new one-on-one basketball league has joined a crowded sports entertainment scene and is looking to leverage a popular TV network to stand out. Ones Basketball League (OBL) has inked an exclusive content and distribution deal with Showtime Sports as it builds out its long-term media strategy. The new deal is highlighted by an all-access, behind-the-scenes documentary and a rollout of digital content for the remainder of the inaugural season. McGrady has paid for expenses for the league up to date but early proof of concept in the pilot season has helped the league...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
KFC
Sportico

NFL May Scrap Pro Bowl as Owners Consider Injuries, Ad Cash

Click here to read the full article. The NFL is chewing over a number of ways to improve the Pro Bowl, and among the options that are on the table is the outright elimination of the 72-year-old curiosity. Among the initial suggestions made during this week during the NFL Owners Meeting in Atlanta include replacing the full-contact game with the significantly less-violent wrinkle that is flag football. Conversations are expected to continue throughout the months leading up to the 2022 season, with some owners reportedly pushing for the game to be retired in favor of a series of skills contests. However things...
NFL
Sportico

Brady-Strahan Film Company Eyes More Than Sports After $50M Raise

Click here to read the full article. Religion of Sports has raised $50 million in Series B funding as the media company expands its storytelling ambitions. Founded by Tom Brady, Gotham Chopra, and Michael Strahan in 2017, the studio is best known for a string of multipart athlete documentaries starring the likes of Steph Curry and Simone Biles. Last month, RoS’ Man in the Arena: Tom Brady won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Documentary Series. It is now working on non-sports stories as well as scripted content, with 17 projects currently in the works, according to CEO Ameeth Sankaran. “Religion of Sports...
ENTERTAINMENT
Sportico

Now With the Chicago Bulls, Tristan Thompson Sheds $7.8M L.A. Home

Click here to read the full article. NBA star Tristan Thompson can’t seem to put a stable foot on the ground. The 6’9” power forward, now 31, has bounced around to four teams since he left the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020. He’s currently signed with the Chicago Bulls on a one-year, $1-million contract, a fraction of what he earned during his last years with the Cavs. Add to all that, the recent sale of his nearly 10,000-square-foot designer-decorated mansion in L.A.’s popular and ever-more-expensive suburb of Encino, which he first set out for sale almost two years ago, was profitable but no slam...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportico

Harvard Dad Fighting Varsity Blues Case to Remain Free Amid Federal Appeal

Click here to read the full article. John Wilson, the private equity investor who received the longest prison sentence (15 months) of any parent nabbed in Operation Varsity Blues, will stay out of jail during his appeal, a federal judge in Boston held on May 19. Last fall, a jury convicted Wilson on wire fraud, bribery and false tax return charges in the wake of his paying more than $1.2 million to ensure his son and twin daughters were admitted into USC, Stanford and Harvard as members of water polo and sailing teams. Judge Nathaniel Gorton issued the order after prosecutors—who...
BOSTON, MA
Sportico

Game, Set, Watch: Nadal Wins French Open, 22nd Slam, Wearing $1M Timepiece

Click here to read the full article. Rafael Nadal captured his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam overall, extending the men’s record tallies in both cases. Nadal steamrolled Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to raise his career record at Roland Garros to a staggering 112-3 since his first French Open in 2005. The win was worth $2.35 million (€2.2 million) in prize money for the 36-year-old from Spain and pushed his career on-court earnings to $130.7 million, $100,000 ahead of Roger Federer and second all-time behind Novak Djokovic at $156.5 million. In the race for most career Slams,...
TENNIS
Sportico

Sporticast: Dustin Johnson Crosses Golf’s Rubicon, SeatGeek Deal Dissolves

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including dramatic developments in professional golf. LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed challenger to the PGA Tour, recently announced the roster for its first event, and it contained one surprising name. Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is playing on the circuit, by far the highest-profile golfer to agree to spurn the traditional golf establishment in exchange for the financial benefits of the LIV offering. Johnson has already lost one endorsement—RBC, which is also...
SPORTS
Sportico

‘NYC Point Gods’ Documentary, Produced by Kevin Durant, Gets Showtime Airdate

Click here to read the full article. Showtime has set a summer premiere date for NYC Point Gods, a feature-length documentary on the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft on the city’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s, Deadline reports. The pic from Showtime Documentary Films and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom tips off at 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, on the premium cable net. NYC Point Gods features a who’s who of point guard deities: Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, Rafer Alston and God Shammgod. They brought theatrics,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Watson Case Hits TV Screens as NFL Wraps Investigation and Suspension Looms

Click here to read the full article. The NFL’s unresolved review of sexual misconduct allegations against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be influenced by the episode of HBO Real Sports that aired on Tuesday, May 24. On the episode, Soledad O’Brien spoke with Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two of the 22 women suing Watson in Harris County (Texas), for their first national TV interview. The massage therapists detailed Watson’s alleged acts and called it “sick” for the Browns to sign Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, the most money ever guaranteed in an NFL deal. Solis emphasized that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy