ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Cheeses sold in Arkansas, other states recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Maloney
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eoxA_0fzU9w4D00

KANSAS ( KSNT ) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA.

Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:

  • Cottonwood River Cheddar
  • D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie
  • Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style
  • Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Colby Jack
  • Paris Brothers Pepper Jack
  • Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those who are young, frail, elderly or have weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy individuals can include short-term issues like high-fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for those who are pregnant.

More recalls of products containing Jif peanut butter due to salmonella

These products have been sold to wholesalers for distributions in KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, one store in MS and one store in FL. The recalled cheeses were produced between May 4-6. Shipping cartons of the affected products will have lot codes of 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022.

The Listeria monocytogenes were found due to a routine sampling by the FDA. No illness has been reported yet. The Checkers in Lawrence sold the recalled cheese, as well as many other stores in Kansas. The list of grocery stores that sold the impacted products can be viewed by clicking here.

Consumers who have purchased the impacted cheese are encouraged to return it for a full refund. Questions can be directed to the company and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schell, at 816-455-4188 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Business
Local
Kansas Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Arkansas State
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Arkansas Health
Local
Kansas Business
talkbusiness.net

Opinion: Medical malpractice trends in Northwest Arkansas

As abatement of COVID-19 eases restrictions on in-person court proceedings, medical malpractice litigation has resumed in earnest. In February, our team at Hall Booth Smith tried a multi-defendant, seven-day, $10 million paralysis case in northern Arkansas — something that would not have been possible during the dark days of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The case illustrated one of the significant problems caused by the pandemic: delay.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar Cheese#Fda#Salmonella#Paris Brothers Inc#French#Sd#Ms
YourErie

First case of monkey pox reported in Pennsylvania on Thursday

The CDC has now confirmed 21 cases of monkey pox in the U.S. Pennsylvania reported its first probable case on Thursday in Philadelphia. The CDC is investigating how the person got monkey pox and are working to alert anyone that has come in contact with the individual. The chief of infectious diseases at Lancaster General […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KARK 4 News

Arkansas anglers can hook free fishing this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Anglers looking to cast a line in Arkansas waters will be able to do so for free this weekend. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a proclamation for a no-license fishing for June 10 – 12, which will allow anyone to fish for the three-day period, even without a fishing license or […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
WTOK-TV

Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination

(Gray News) - Paris Brothers, Inc., is recalling some of its cheese products because of potential listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. The following cheeses produced May 4, 5, and 6 are being recalled:. • Cottonwood River Cheddar. • D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie.
KTBS

Law passed prevents Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail has won final passage in the state's Legislature. The state Senate voted 31-1 Friday to approve House changes to the bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican. The bill says that abortion-inducing drugs in Louisiana can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician. The bill goes next to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
LOUISIANA STATE
kuaf.com

Delta-8 THC Hemp is Legally Available Over-The-Counter in Arkansas — For Now

Delta-8 THC, a new psychoactive and mildly intoxicating hemp product, is increasingly available over-the-counter in Arkansas sold by tobacco, vape and CBD outlets, including American Shaman Kava Bar in Fayetteville. The federally legalized substance, however, is drawing regulatory scrutiny in certain states, including in Arkansas.
kasu.org

Second Round of American Rescue Plan Dollars Heads to Arkansas

Arkansas is poised to receive its second round of American Rescue Plan funds, more than $786 million, to help residents still facing the pandemic's challenges. Advocates are urging officials to use the money to help advance economic and racial justice. Last month, Arkansas declined most of the $146 million for...
KTLO

4 small earthquakes shake northern Arkansas Monday morning

NEAR CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. — A series of four small earthquakes shook an area south of Cherokee Village Monday morning. The earthquakes all hit around 2 in the morning. According to KY3, one earthquake hit an area of Sharp County. It registered as a 2.3 magnitude. The other three earthquakes hit east along the Sharp and Lawrence County lines. The U.S. Geological Survey reported one as a 2.3 magnitude. The two others registered 1.6 magnitudes.
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy