TOPEKA (KSNT)– There are hundreds of different types of mosquitos found in the United States, but only 10-12 of these carry potential diseases that are harmful to humans. One of those diseases is the West Nile virus. According to the CDC, since Jan. 11th of this year, a total of 2,695 cases of the West Nile virus have been reported to the CDC. It is also reported that one out of 10 people who develop severe symptoms of the virus “affecting the central nervous system die”.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO