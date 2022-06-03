ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2022 Fantasy Projections

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voFpr_0fzU8zgB00

When the Chiefs’ running back is on the field, he offers plenty of value.

Two seasons into his NFL career, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has already missed 10 of his 33 potential starts while failing to make an impact in any area. His play was trending forward in Weeks 3-4 in 2021 (back-to-back 100-yard rushing games – 17/100 and 14/102 with a combined four catches for 21 yards and two touchdowns). Unfortunately for Edwards-Helaire, a left knee injury (MCL sprain) led to a short outing (7/13) and five missed games. When back on the field over five contests, Edwards-Helaire was downgraded to a split role and dull stats (281 combined yards with four touchdowns and 11 catches). In late December, a shoulder issue cost him three more starts (one in the postseason).

Over his 23 games played, Edwards-Helaire has gained 1,726 combined yards with 11 touchdowns and 55 catches on 355 touches (15.4 per game). These stats converted to fantasy points (293.3 – 12.77 per week) in PPR leagues, surprisingly paint him as a top-tier RB2 over the past two seasons if he played an entire year.

Fantasy outlook: The addition of Ronald Jones to the Chiefs’ running back depth chart and his injury history led to Edwards-Helaire drawing the 27th ranking at running back in the early draft season in the NFFC with an ADP of 78. Kansas City will undoubtedly rotate in at least two running backs this season. I’m not a fan of Edwards-Helaire, but he does play in a potentially high-scoring offense with a discounted price point. At the very least, the Chiefs should give him 15 touches a game, leading to 1,300 combined yards with 6-8 scores and about three catches a game, but Edwards-Helaire must stay healthy to reach these lofty goals.

View the original article to see embedded media.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will reportedly be hit with 24th civil lawsuit

A 24th civil case is expected to be filed Monday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. This new lawsuit comes just days after a 23rd case was brought against Watson and news broke that the quarterback, according to a lawsuit, offered a $100,000 settlement to each of the first 22 women who filed cases against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tony Romo Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Teammate

Tony Romo took to Twitter on Sunday with a statement regarding the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Texas earlier this week. He was 38 years old. Romo, who was the quarterback for the majority of Barber's...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Makes Notable Hire: College Football World Reacts

Deion Sanders continues to add notable names to his Jackson State college football program. While Coach Prime is reeling in several big recruits, he's also reeling in some big coaches. The Jackson State head coach has added veteran college football coach Tim Brewster to his staff. Sanders has also hired...
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#14 102#Ppr#Adp
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
FanSided

Broncos rumors: Russell Wilson will ask for $250 million

After trading four premium draft picks and three players to the Seattle Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos still need to pay a fortune. Keeping Russell Wilson in the Mile High City may prove more costly than acquiring him. Wilson, whose contract runs through 2023, is reportedly going...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Second-Year Quarterback Might Be Switching Positions

Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Franks didn't see much playing time in 2021, but perhaps he will in 2022 - at a new position. The former Gators quarterback was reportedly seen working out as a tight end earlier...
NFL
The Spun

John Lynch Turned Down Huge Offer: NFL World Reacts

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had a chance to leave the organization for more money this offseason. According to reports, Lynch was offered $15 million to leave the 49ers for a broadcasting role with Amazon. However, he turned it down. Now, we know why. Lynch revealed that he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

72K+
Followers
34K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy