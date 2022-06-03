ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 05:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamptons At Boca Raton, or near Boca Raton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 741 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Street flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall is possible over the next several hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, The Redland, Homestead General Airport, Black Point, Turkey Point, Florida City, Leisure City, Naranja, Homestead Base, Princeton, Goulds, Homestead Bayfront Park, Richmond West, Cutler Bay, West Perrine, Palmetto Bay, Everglades National Park, South Miami Heights and Inlikita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Indian River; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Lucie County in east central Florida South central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lakewood Park, or 8 miles southwest of Vero Beach South, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Pierce, Indrio, Fort Pierce Inlet, White City and Queens Cove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

