Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 07:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 741 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Street flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall is possible over the next several hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, The Redland, Homestead General Airport, Black Point, Turkey Point, Florida City, Leisure City, Naranja, Homestead Base, Princeton, Goulds, Homestead Bayfront Park, Richmond West, Cutler Bay, West Perrine, Palmetto Bay, Everglades National Park, South Miami Heights and Inlikita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

