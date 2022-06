England football fans in Munich have been arrested for making Nazi salutes and for damaging a hotel room before Tuesday’s Nations League tie with Germany, local police said. Eight England fans were arrested on Monday, largely in the downtown area of Munich. Three were arrested for making Nazi salutes and police said another fan caused an estimated €2,000 (£1,700) damage after he let off a flare in his hotel room. Four others were arrested for incidents including insulting police officers and urinating in the street.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO