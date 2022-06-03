ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Middle schooler brings knife to school

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

SLATE HILL – A Middle School student at the Minisink Valley Central School District brought a knife to school on Wednesday and school safety officers immediately involved themselves in the situation as soon as they became aware...

midhudsonnews.com

Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County prepares for influx of summer residents

MONTICELLO – Every summer the population of Sullivan County grows from its 79,000 year-round residents to triple that number. The summer residents, predominantly members of the orthodox Jewish faith, come north from the City of New York to spend the warm weather months in the country. In the wake...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Washingtonville Police end standoff peacefully

WASHINGTONVILLE – A standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a residence on South Street in the Village of Washingtonville Sunday evening ended peacefully when the 49-year-old man gave up. At one point, authorities thought the man, whose name they did not release, had a gun. He did...
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Old YMCA makes way for the YOU in Poughkeepsie

Work began Monday morning to demolish the old YMCA building in Poughkeepsie, allowing neighbors to start looking ahead to a new future at the site. "The largest blighted building in the city of Poughkeepsie is finally coming down," city Mayor Rob Rolison said. The old YMCA building on Montgomery Street...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Demolition of former YMCA officially underway

POUGHKEEPSIE – Demolition of the former YMCA in the heart of Poughkeepsie is officially underway. Dutchess County and city leaders joined with community partners on Monday to witness the first bricks being knocked down to make way for the future Youth Opportunity Union (the YOU). The YOU will be...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Teen Swimmer From Rockland Found In Hudson River

The body of a missing teenage swimmer has been located in the Hudson River, state police announced late Monday afternoon, June 6. At approximately 6 a.m. Monday, troopers were notified about the missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park in Rockland County. New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team along...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Bear fatally struck on I-84 in Middletown

A bear was fatally struck in Middletown Sunday, despite rescuers' best efforts to help. State police say the animal was hit by a vehicle on I-84 in Middletown. A FedEx truck stopped to protect the bear from being hit further. An Erlich Pest Control wildlife rescuer on the scene says...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hazmat incident at Orange County nursing home (video)

CAMPBELL HALL – There was a hazmat scare at a local nursing home overnight. The Orange County Hazmat Team was called to the “Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center” on Kiernan Road shortly before 11 o’clock Monday night. There was reportedly some kind of noxious odor in the...
Mid-Hudson News Network

State audit critical of Peekskill school IT

PEEKSKILL – A state audit of the Peekskill City School District’s information technology system found that officials did not adequately manage and monitor network user accounts. The audit also said sensitive information technology control weaknesses existed that were communicated confidentially to school officials. The review said the district...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire at plumbing supply house halted by quick response

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Firefighters prevented a Sunday afternoon fire at a plumbing warehouse from spreading throughout the large, aging structure. Multiple callers reported the fire to Dutchess County 911 at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The Arlington Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a fire...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh City Police investigate shooting

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest incident of violence, this time reportedly the shooting of a student. “There was a violent altercation at the Varick Homes on South Street this evening,” Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus Co-Principal Edgar Glascott wrote in a memo to faculty obtained by Mid-Hudson News.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating double murder in Westchester

MOUNT VERNON – Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in Westchester. Police discovered the victims just before 6 a.m. after responding to a report of shots fired. Mount Vernon police responded to a home on South 14th Avenue Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, to...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man killed in Catskill crash

CATSKILL – A 20-year-old Saugerties man was killed when his 2003 Nissan Sentra crossed lanes on Route 9W in the Town of Catskill and crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, State Police Troop F said Monday. Michael Bigler, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident around...
CATSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter to the Editor: City council is ostracizing the homeless population

When we talk about mental health disorders, we typically do not further define the specific ailment. So, someone with mild anxiety or depression is not delineated differently from someone who is struggling with a more severe debilitating illness such as bipolar disorder or Psychosis associated with Schizophrenia. This is part of the reason that stigma exists, this is part of the reason people do not get help, and this is part of the reason people are misinformed about people with mental health disorders. 40% of the population at any given time has a treatable depression or anxiety. Only .4% of the population has a serious mental health issue that could impact others in a negative way. Society has it backward and thinks that anyone with a mental health issue is dangerous and should be avoided. That they will need police involvement and so on. This is not accurate information. Yet this misinformation leads to a fear which many times drives NIMBYISM (not in my backyard).

