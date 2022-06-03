Middle schooler brings knife to school

When we talk about mental health disorders, we typically do not further define the specific ailment. So, someone with mild anxiety or depression is not delineated differently from someone who is struggling with a more severe debilitating illness such as bipolar disorder or Psychosis associated with Schizophrenia. This is part of the reason that stigma exists, this is part of the reason people do not get help, and this is part of the reason people are misinformed about people with mental health disorders. 40% of the population at any given time has a treatable depression or anxiety. Only .4% of the population has a serious mental health issue that could impact others in a negative way. Society has it backward and thinks that anyone with a mental health issue is dangerous and should be avoided. That they will need police involvement and so on. This is not accurate information. Yet this misinformation leads to a fear which many times drives NIMBYISM (not in my backyard).

21 HOURS AGO