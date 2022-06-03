Middle schooler brings knife to school

SLATE HILL – A Middle School student at the Minisink Valley Central School District brought a knife to school on Wednesday and school safety officers immediately involved themselves in the situation as soon as they became aware...
MONTICELLO – Every summer the population of Sullivan County grows from its 79,000 year-round residents to triple that number. The summer residents, predominantly members of the orthodox Jewish faith, come north from the City of New York to spend the warm weather months in the country. In the wake...
WASHINGTONVILLE – A standoff with a man who barricaded himself inside a residence on South Street in the Village of Washingtonville Sunday evening ended peacefully when the 49-year-old man gave up. At one point, authorities thought the man, whose name they did not release, had a gun. He did...
Work began Monday morning to demolish the old YMCA building in Poughkeepsie, allowing neighbors to start looking ahead to a new future at the site. "The largest blighted building in the city of Poughkeepsie is finally coming down," city Mayor Rob Rolison said. The old YMCA building on Montgomery Street...
POUGHKEEPSIE – Demolition of the former YMCA in the heart of Poughkeepsie is officially underway. Dutchess County and city leaders joined with community partners on Monday to witness the first bricks being knocked down to make way for the future Youth Opportunity Union (the YOU). The YOU will be...
The body of a missing teenage swimmer has been located in the Hudson River, state police announced late Monday afternoon, June 6. At approximately 6 a.m. Monday, troopers were notified about the missing 19-year-old near Haverstraw Beach State Park in Rockland County. New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team along...
An alleged threat at a Bergen County high school proved unfounded, authorities said. The Ramapo High School threat against classmates last week was investigated by Franklin Lakes police and the administration of the Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District, they said. They found that there was "no immediate danger...
An Asbury Park man is facing charges after his mother reported him to police for allegedly making threats against a school. All schools in the district were put into lockdown Thursday morning as a result of the apparent threat. Police say that the mother of 32-year-old William Bailey called police...
A bear was fatally struck in Middletown Sunday, despite rescuers' best efforts to help. State police say the animal was hit by a vehicle on I-84 in Middletown. A FedEx truck stopped to protect the bear from being hit further. An Erlich Pest Control wildlife rescuer on the scene says...
CAMPBELL HALL – There was a hazmat scare at a local nursing home overnight. The Orange County Hazmat Team was called to the “Campbell Hall Rehabilitation Center” on Kiernan Road shortly before 11 o’clock Monday night. There was reportedly some kind of noxious odor in the...
PEEKSKILL – A state audit of the Peekskill City School District’s information technology system found that officials did not adequately manage and monitor network user accounts. The audit also said sensitive information technology control weaknesses existed that were communicated confidentially to school officials. The review said the district...
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Firefighters prevented a Sunday afternoon fire at a plumbing warehouse from spreading throughout the large, aging structure. Multiple callers reported the fire to Dutchess County 911 at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The Arlington Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a fire...
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating the latest incident of violence, this time reportedly the shooting of a student. “There was a violent altercation at the Varick Homes on South Street this evening,” Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus Co-Principal Edgar Glascott wrote in a memo to faculty obtained by Mid-Hudson News.
MOUNT VERNON – Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in Westchester. Police discovered the victims just before 6 a.m. after responding to a report of shots fired. Mount Vernon police responded to a home on South 14th Avenue Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, to...
Two men were arrested in Harrison on Saturday stemming from an investigation into ghost guns which had been launched in 2021. Jeremiah Alicea, 19, and Nasir Haynes, 21, were both arrested and charged by Harrison police with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal sale of a firearm. Police say...
Police arrested an Asbury Park man Wednesday after his mother said he sent her a note saying he would "shoot up a school like in Texas” -- referring to the recent school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers.
CATSKILL – A 20-year-old Saugerties man was killed when his 2003 Nissan Sentra crossed lanes on Route 9W in the Town of Catskill and crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, State Police Troop F said Monday. Michael Bigler, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident around...
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Westchester County. The mother and father of three young children were both found dead inside their home. Mount Vernon police found a man and woman dead inside their Westchester County home early Sunday morning. Police report both were killed from what appears to be gunshot wounds.
I think I might need to rethink my living arrangements!. If you've had your house or apartment broken into by someone you didn't know let me start by saying I'm sorry that ever happened to you!! Let me also say that I'm thankful that my kids broke into my house and not a thief, but why didn't any of my Poughkeepsie neighbors call the police?
When we talk about mental health disorders, we typically do not further define the specific ailment. So, someone with mild anxiety or depression is not delineated differently from someone who is struggling with a more severe debilitating illness such as bipolar disorder or Psychosis associated with Schizophrenia. This is part of the reason that stigma exists, this is part of the reason people do not get help, and this is part of the reason people are misinformed about people with mental health disorders. 40% of the population at any given time has a treatable depression or anxiety. Only .4% of the population has a serious mental health issue that could impact others in a negative way. Society has it backward and thinks that anyone with a mental health issue is dangerous and should be avoided. That they will need police involvement and so on. This is not accurate information. Yet this misinformation leads to a fear which many times drives NIMBYISM (not in my backyard).
