Morbius Has Memed Itself Back Into Theaters

By Cody Mcintosh
 4 days ago
Once again, it's Morbin’ time. After becoming a meme of legendary proportions, Morbius is returning to theaters. It only makes sense that a movie about a character that’s essentially a vampire would return from the dead. That being said, this is absurd, right?. This kinda thing doesn’t...

