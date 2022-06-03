APEM Creamery Celebrates Filipino Week with Special Flavors
By Baristanet Staff
baristanet.com
4 days ago
Bloomfield, NJ – Change up your usual ice cream order next week when APEM Creamery // Sorbetteria celebrates Filipino Week from June 9th-12th with special flavors in honor of Filipino Independence Day on June 12th. APEM...
MILLBURN, NJ – Good news for lovers of live music and alfresco dining: Paper Mill’s popular Brookside Cabaret is returning starting Wednesday, June 29! The outdoor series features world-class performers and fine dining under the stars at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant. A dazzling array of singers...
“It’s your body and you can dance if you wanna!!”. Montclair is dancing to raising funds (more than $26,000 so far!) for Yellowhammer, an organization that provides abortion access in the Deep South. Buy tickets and dance the night away at Montclair Brewery on Tuesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m. (Identify as) women and femmes, only! Friends and family can sponsor dancers for the amount of minutes they dance. You can also make a general donation here.
Montclair, NJ – Studio Montclair presents the first-ever exhibit of work by 34 artists who have participated in Studio Montclair’s popular critique group initiative. It will be on exhibit from June 11 through July 15 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, June 11 from 3 to 5 pm.
MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair Film celebrated the 2022 Emerging Filmmaker Competition (EFC) winners — filmmakers in two filmmaking sections, Storytellers (Grades 6-8) and Visionaries (Grades 9-12) — with a screening Saturday at The Clairidge followed by a reception. The films represent a wide range of styles and voices that showcase the diverse talents of young people who are using cinema to tell their stories. Categories include drama, comedy, documentary, experimental, animated, horror, and social impact films, with awards given in each category, as well as the inaugural Visionary Award, which is a prize for outstanding overall creative and technical achievement across all categories.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield is excited to announce the grand re-opening and open house tour of Oakeside Mansion on Saturday, June 25, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The Township assumed management of the Cultural Asset a year ago and had been diligently working on facility maintenance as well as the framework to make this beautiful space more accessible and available to our residents.
Montclair, N.J. — Outpost in the Burbs presents Grammy Award Winning Artist Alex Cuba on Friday, June 10th in its “New Voices” series. This concert will take place at 7 p.m. at the Van Vleck House and Gardens, 21 Van Vleck Street in Montclair. In case of rain, the concert will take place indoors at the Van Vleck House.
Comments / 0