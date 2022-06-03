APEM Creamery Celebrates Filipino Week with Special Flavors

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair Film celebrated the 2022 Emerging Filmmaker Competition (EFC) winners — filmmakers in two filmmaking sections, Storytellers (Grades 6-8) and Visionaries (Grades 9-12) — with a screening Saturday at The Clairidge followed by a reception. The films represent a wide range of styles and voices that showcase the diverse talents of young people who are using cinema to tell their stories. Categories include drama, comedy, documentary, experimental, animated, horror, and social impact films, with awards given in each category, as well as the inaugural Visionary Award, which is a prize for outstanding overall creative and technical achievement across all categories.

