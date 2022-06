ITHACA, N.Y.—After around 2-3 months of being inoperational, the security cameras on the Ithaca Commons have come back online. The fiber feeding the footage captured by the cameras to the City Hall was accidentally severed during the ongoing construction of the Asteri Ithaca project and Green Street Parking Garage in late March or early April. In a pending FOIL request with the City of Ithaca, The Ithaca Voice is seeking the exact date of the accident.

ITHACA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO