Rollover crash prompted road closure at Mt. Read Blvd. and English Road
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities investigated a rollover crash near the area of English Road and Mt. Read Boulevard.
News 8 crew members said the intersection between English Road and Mt. Read Boulevard is closed at this time. Access to the surrounding area for both vehicles and pedestrians is also blocked off.
Further details are limited at this time.
Location
