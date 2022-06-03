Man charged with making false bomb threat at Cambridge Hospital

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man is under arrest for threatening to “light up” Cambridge Hospital staff in-person and again over the phone on Thursday night.

25-year-old Brendan Donoghue of Cambridge was charged with making a false bomb threat and was arraigned in Cambridge District Court.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., authorities arrived at the emergency entrance of Cambridge City Hospital where Donoghue was threatening to “light this place up” after being treated the night before. He came back to ask for medical records and to be seen by a doctor.

After learning he would have to fill out paperwork, Donoghue refused and became irate with security staff. He also refused to let security check the bag he was carrying, which concerned hospital staff.

Hospital security was able to get Donoghue to leave the premise and then notified the police. A nurse then spoke with him over the phone where he repeated the same threat.

Officers were alerted about the threat and found Donoghue a short time later walking on River and Fairmont Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police discovered Donoghue was not carrying any weapons, only headphones and paperwork in his bag.

