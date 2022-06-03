ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged with making false bomb threat at Cambridge Hospital

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAZpm_0fzU6wX400

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man is under arrest for threatening to “light up” Cambridge Hospital staff in-person and again over the phone on Thursday night.

25-year-old Brendan Donoghue of Cambridge was charged with making a false bomb threat and was arraigned in Cambridge District Court.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., authorities arrived at the emergency entrance of Cambridge City Hospital where Donoghue was threatening to “light this place up” after being treated the night before. He came back to ask for medical records and to be seen by a doctor.

After learning he would have to fill out paperwork, Donoghue refused and became irate with security staff. He also refused to let security check the bag he was carrying, which concerned hospital staff.

Hospital security was able to get Donoghue to leave the premise and then notified the police. A nurse then spoke with him over the phone where he repeated the same threat.

Officers were alerted about the threat and found Donoghue a short time later walking on River and Fairmont Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police discovered Donoghue was not carrying any weapons, only headphones and paperwork in his bag.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shots fired in Somerville neighborhood prompts police presence

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities responded to multiple shots fired in a Somerville neighborhood on June 1. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., a shooting was reported in the back of a house on Paulina Street. Four shots were fired from a car that quickly drove away. No one was injured, but bullet casings could be seen on the porch and in the hallway of the home.
SOMERVILLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge Hospital#Bomb Threat#Boston#Cambridge District Court#Twitter#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Students threatened outside school in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Mass. — Police responded to threats made to students outside the Freeman-Kennedy School in Norfolk on Monday. Police say around 4 p.m., a staff member overhead a juvenile male approach students outside the school and threaten violence. Staff led students inside and called Norfolk Police. The juvenile was...
NORFOLK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing 13-year-old boy from Boston found

BOSTON — Police in Boston have located a missing 13-year-old boy. Police issued an alert for Brandon Morgan, who had not been seen since around 7 p.m. Saturday. Around 4:20 p.m. Monday, police tweeted that Morgan had been found. Morgan is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Truck slams into Salem home

SALEM, Mass. — A man is under arrest in Salem, facing several charges after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck into a home on Jefferson Avenue. The house appeared to have suffered significant damage to the front porch. The truck could was towed away from the crash site early Monday morning. It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Juvenile female passenger in SUV dies in I-93 crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile female passenger died Monday in an Interstate 93 crash involving an SUV and a car, New Hampshire State Police said. The crash happened on I-93 northbound shortly before 1 a.m. in Manchester, police said. Police said the passenger was in the SUV, which...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Estranged wife of Harmony Montgomery's father arrested on perjury charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The estranged wife of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery's father has been arrested on perjury charges, News 9 investigates has learned. Kayla Montgomery was arrested on Friday in the lobby of the Manchester Police Department by the Manchester Police when she arrived for her daily check-in per bail conditions.
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Trooper successfully talks distraught man out of committing suicide

A Massachusetts State Police Trooper consoled a distraught man this afternoon after successfully talking him out of committing suicide. According to Massachusetts State Police, Troopers and firefighters from Boston and Chelsea responded to the Tobin bridge at 12:04 p.m. for a man threatening to jump from the southbound upper deck. Responding patrols reported that the man had crossed over the barrier and was on the edge of the bridge, contemplating jumping.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man found dead in NH porta potty died from gunshots to head, AG says

A man who news outlets reported was found dead in a New Hampshire porta potty earlier this week died from gunshots to his head, state authorities said. Law enforcement found the man dead near the intersection of West Shore and Woodvue Roads in Windham, New Hampshire around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement from state Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Windham Police Chief Michael Caron.
WINDHAM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy