The Roland Garros 2022 draw has given fans yet another act of a rivalry that goes beyond the purely sporting side, that between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. It was the Majorcan champion, the Sovereign of Paris, who won in 4 hours and 12 minutes of pure battle with a score of 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4), now shortening the gap between the two in the clashes direct (30-29 for the Serbian in 59 matches played) and further improving his score on French clay against the world number one (8-2).

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO