ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) wants to help some adorable kittens find their volunteer foster families. The shelter says they have an overcapacity of kittens and are looking for people who can help with their feeding schedules and medical needs, including these two adorable kittens.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO