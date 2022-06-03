ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Parades, drag shows, street parties and more ways to celebrate Pride Month in L.A.

By Matt Cooper
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnZFa_0fzU6LJX00

Pride parades? Yup! Drag shows? You know it! Make your plans for Pride Month with our curated list of street festivals, live performances, film screenings and more happening around Southern California this month. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

SaMo Pride

This free and family-friendly festival includes the return of the “Miles of Pride” light installation, plus interactive artworks, an outdoor bazaar and a dance aerobics class. Third Street Promenade, other area locations, Santa Monica. Now through June 30. smpride.com

WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival

This citywide showcase features in-person art exhibitions, music, comedy, poetry, etc., plus several online offerings. Various locations, West Hollywood. Now through June 30. Details and schedules at pride.weho.org

‘Dancing in Snow’

L.A. Contemporary Dance Company kicks off this year's edition of the Dance at the Odyssey festival with this new work that explores Black and queer experiences. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, June 2 to June 12. odysseytheatre.com

WeHo Pride 2022

This sprawling Pride celebration/street party includes the aforementioned LGBTQ Arts Festival and the inaugural WeHo Pride parade plus a separate ticketed music festival (see below). Santa Monica Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, other area locations. 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. weho.org

The Outfronts: The LGBTQ+ Television Festival

Outfest hosts this three-part celebration of queer TV shows including the Hulu sitcom “Love, Victor” and the HBO reality competition “Legendary.” NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Noon, 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free with RSVP. rsvp.neuehouse.com

‘Drag Me to the Loews’

Lady Bunny hosts the inaugural edition of this dragstravaganza featuring 10 — count 'em, 10 — fabulous drag queens. For ages 21 and older. Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, 1700 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4. $45 to $125. resy.com

‘Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over The Rainbow’

Calling all friends of Dorothy! Celebrate the 100th anniversary of legendary entertainer Judy Garland’s birth with special screenings of this classic 1939 musical fantasy based on the writings of L. Frank Baum. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, June 5 to 6. $18, $20. fathomevents.com

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’

A struggling Elvis impersonator with a wife and a baby on the way learns to stop worrying and love drag shows in this raucous 2014 comedy from Matthew Lopez. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Various dates and times, June 8 to 26. $37 to $55. (562) 436-4610. ictlongbeach.org

‘Current: Heartbeat’

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra wraps its season with a Pride-themed soirée, for ages 21 and older, featuring new alt-classical works by contemporary composers. Boomtown Brewery, 700 Jackson St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. $35; discounts for students and seniors available by phone only. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

2022 LA Pride Parade

The annual procession gets back to its Hollywood roots — and routes — with colorful floats, festive marchers, live performers, classic cars and more. Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard, west to Highland Avenue, south to Sunset Boulevard, then east to Cahuenga Boulevard. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 12. Free. lapride.org

Future Lovers Block Party

Dancing and DJs and drag queens, oh my! Canadian chanteuse Kiesza, Eurovision Song Contest winner Netta and house-music maven Felix da Housecat are among the performers slated for this indoor-outdoor fete for ages 21 and older. Also included: a star-studded celebration of ballroom culture. 1749 N. Vine St. (between Hollywood Boulevard and Yucca Avenue), Hollywood. Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 12. $40, $80. theapgalaxy.com

‘Nadya Ginsburg Is Alive in a Basement’

The actor and comic known for her spot-on impressions of Madonna and Cher returns in a new solo show. Cavern Club Theater at Casita del Campo, 1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. 8 p.m. Friday, June 17. $25. aad.ticketspice.com

Catalina Pride Celebration

26 miles across the sea is where you’ll find this daylong event featuring a parade, roller skaters, drag performers, live music and comedy, DJs, a beer garden and more. Wrigley Stage, Crescent Avenue, Avalon, Catalina. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Free. lovecatalina.com

Q Con

The nonprofit Prism Comics presents its first-ever family-friendly celebration of LGBTQ comics, graphic novels and games, with creators on hand for autographs and sketches. Cosplay encouraged. Plummer Park, Fiesta Hall, 1166 N. Vista Street, West Hollywood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Free. prismcomics.org

‘Don’t Tell My Mother’

“Transparent’s” Alexandra Billings, Jen Kober (“Hacks”) and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon are among the famous faces dishing the dirt on themselves in the return of this storytelling series hosted by Nikki Levy and featuring music by Abby & the Myth. Candela La Brea, 831 S. La Brea Ave., L.A. Pre-show party, 6:30 p.m. June 23; show, 7:30 p.m. $40 to $75. donttellmymother.com

Pride Is Universal 2022

Show up early to ride the rides, then stay up late to move and groove as DJs spin tunes around the park at the return of this all-ages event. Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, June 24. $99; VIP, $199. lapride.org

‘To T, or Not To T? A Comedic Trans Journey through (T)estosterone and Masculinity’

Queer and transgender theater artist D’Lo shares his story in an encore of this solo show presented as part of the Center Theatre Group’s annual Block Party festival spotlighting notable local productions. Presented by the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Various dates and times, June 25 through July 10. $30 to $75. centertheatregroup.org

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 36

Chris Castro
1d ago

there should be no one who is celebrated for a month if we can't give vets a whole month than no deserves a whole month if it wasn't for vets there would be no America

Reply
8
Tammy Davis
20h ago

My question is why does the public have to tolerate this crap. Really, why is there a month dedicated to gays and their buddies?How about a month for staight individuals and another month for whites.

Reply(1)
4
Darrell Volentine
3d ago

Satan's friends...what they don't get is he hates them too...and are in his trap

Reply(5)
8
Related
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Meet Lowlife Photographer Scot Sothern

Artist and writer Scot Sothern first came to prominence during the 1980s, with the unique combination of photographs and stories in LOWLIFE — a project chronicling the lives and times of Los Angeles sex workers. Proving himself a fearless and unflinching chronicler of the challenging stories of society’s subcultures — including the one from which he personally escaped — in his long career in words and images, including in books and VICE Magazine, Sothern has pursued a compelling combination of controversy and empathy. His current exhibition and this week’s book launch at These Days gallery pair early, deeply personal work with a recent, politically charged series in visceral mixed media works that speak to an America grappling with change that is not always for the better.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth becomes paid holiday in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation Monday making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. "We want every child to know what Juneteenth commemorates. The day -- June 19, 1865 -- in which a Union general...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
easyreadernews.com

Los Angeles pair rob Ulta Beauty, latest in a string

Two young suspects who allegedly robbed a beauty supply store in the South Bay Galleria Sunday were taken into custody the same day near downtown Los Angeles, police said. The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. when the two 18-year-olds walked into Ulta Beauty and left with an estimated $6,700 worth of merchandise in black trash bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Alexandra Billings
Person
Judy Garland
Canyon News

Man Stabbed While Boarding Bus In WeHo

WEST HOLLYWOOD— The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report that a man was stabbed during a fight at 8490 Santa Monica Boulevard, near North La Cienega Boulevard on Sunday, June 5. At 7:51 p.m, an incident was reported on the Citizen app at 8380 Santa Monica Boulevard.
Laist.com

The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Parade#Pride Month#Drag Queens#Racism#Pride Weho Org#Odysseytheatre Com#Lgbtq Arts Festival#Weho Pride
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Goat for It: Ventura County Fair Tickets Now on Sale

Aug. 3 through 14, 2022 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Rides, animals, concerts, and treats are some of the ocean-close event's hallmarks. When you think of a county fair, your fair-loving mind likely alights on a few fabulous fragrances, aromas, and staple-type scents. Those scents might include roasted corn, or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
pasadenanow.com

Unveiled Monument Reveals Pasadena’s Hidden Racial History

A historical art installation and monument consisting of ten bronze interpretive plaques along a walk emanating from the new 100 West Walnut development in Old Pasadena and around the 134/210 freeway interchange was dedicated in a ceremony at the site Thursday. The plaques highlight the history of the African-American, Asian-American...
KABC

Taking Some Hits On the PR Front, Disneyland Giving Californian’s A Break With Summer Discounted Tickets

(Anaheim, CA) — Disneyland is giving California residents a break this summer. On Tuesday, officials for “The Happiest Place On Earth” announced that it will offer discounted tickets to Californians. A daily pass would start as low as 83 dollars per person, with a three day pass costing just under two-hundred-and-50 bucks. Those living in the area can grab tickets now, while Northern California residents can start buying discounted passes on June 7th. The promotion is good on select dates from June 13th through September 15th.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Man robs Westchester adult store at gunpoint, leaves with adult toy: Police

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who robbed an adult store in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles back in April. According to police, a man entered the store near Lincoln Boulevard and 84th street just before 11 p.m. on April 18, and approached the person at the counter with a black semiautomatic handgun. Police say the man demanded "all the money" from the register, pointing the gun at the store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
313K+
Followers
63K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy