Ksubi Targets UK and European Markets

One of Australia’s hottest fashion labels tapped an international brand development platform to expand its distribution network.

Streetwear brand Ksubi announced its latest partnership with London-based platform Tomorrow Ltd, which will be representing Ksubi for distribution across the U.K. and Europe.

Originally founded in Sydney, Ksubi has become a globally “recognizable and notorious” streetwear brand known for its unique denim, DIY designs, distressed denim and box cross logo. The brand has also built a loyal following and collaborated with high-profile celebrities including Pete Davidson and Kendall Jenner .

Tomorrow Ltd.’s B2B segment connects brands to its network of wholesale buyers across department stores, independent multi-brand retailers and online retailers. Its client roster includes Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Coperni and Martine Rose.

“Ksubi is a brand with a rich heritage, and we see both a great depth of residual love for the brand, as well as a significant opportunity to bring the brand to new audiences,” said a spokesperson for Tomorrow. “We are deeply happy to work with [Craig King, Ksubi CEO] and his team to collaborate around this next chapter for Ksubi, and to bring the brand to our international community of buyers and customers.”

However, Ksubi’s partnership with Tomorrow “marks a milestone” in its continued plan for growth. “Tomorrow is known as an incubator and developer of brands that are purpose-driven, creatively led and community inspired—all of which reflects Ksubi’s own DNA,” King said.

“Ksubi and Tomorrow’s management have been in contact over the years looking for the right time to team up. With Ksubi’s U.S. focus and initial store rollout well underway, now is the right time to embark on this new partnership with Tomorrow to fuel the next stage of our global expansion,” King added. “We are looking forward to working with them to share our brand’s story and grow our footprint in new and existing markets.”