ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watch: Homemade Missile Destroys Russian Armored Vehicle

By William McGee, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Video purports to show a Ukrainian missile man scoring a direct hit on a Russian armored personnel carrier after it tried but failed to blend into a field.

The footage was obtained from the 1st Separate Special Purpose Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces named after Ivan Bohun earlier on Friday.

The brigade said (in Ukrainian): "In the Kherson direction, three enemy armored personnel carriers, 20 troops and four mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company were destroyed as a result of coordinated work of the 1st Battalion of the 1st Separate Special Purpose Brigade named after Ivan Bohun, together with snipers from the 17th Tank Brigade and the Alpha Group with help from the RK-3 Corsar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BhbR_0fzU5O4L00

Wagner Group mercenaries, who fight on the side of forces aligned with the Kremlin, have reportedly taken part in various conflicts around the world.

These include the civil wars in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and Mali.

In areas where they have been deployed, Wagner operatives have been accused of war crimes, including rapes and robberies of civilians.

One notorious video published online allegedly shows a group of Wagner contractors bludgeoning to death a Syrian Army conscript accused of desertion.

Elements of the group have been linked - ironically, given Russian President Vladimir Putin 's stated aim to "denazify" Ukraine - to neo-Nazis and far-right extremists.

Many experts have speculated that the "private" group is actually a covert branch of the Russian Ministry of Defense and ultimately reports to the Kremlin.

The RK-3 Corsar is a portable anti-tank guided missile developed by the Luch Design Bureau, which is headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine. It entered service in 2017.

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported earlier Friday that from February 24 to June 3, Russia had lost nearly 30,950 troops during the invasion.

The Ukrainian military also said that over the same period, Russia had lost 1,367 tanks, 3,366 armored fighting vehicles, 661 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 95 air defense systems, 210 warplanes, 175 helicopters, 535 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 121 cruise missiles, 13 warships, 2,329 trucks and tankers, and 51 units of special equipment.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Putin initially called a "special military operation" to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine.

The Kremlin is still referring to the invasion as a "special military operation" but now says the goal is to "protect Donbass." June 3 marks the 100th day of the invasion.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 37

FrankyDog
2d ago

It literally says, "watch". There is no video. Went to the actual sources page, searched it, "no search results". Not sure about the authenticity of this story about the war, just like so many other stories.

Reply(1)
16
Scotty Lo
3d ago

More times than not this news feed is click bate and there’s no video or pictures as claimed and sometimes they put pictures of people on the front of a story and the story is about someone else. Especially pertaining to a death of someone on a show.

Reply
6
Related
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'Last flight' of doomed Russian general caught on video before he died in Ukraine when his SU-25 ground attack aircraft was shot down by anti-aircraft missile

Video of the final moments of a 63-year-old Russian general shot down and killed by Ukrainian forces has emerged today. Major General Kanamat Botashev was part of a two-ship formation flying low over the Donbass region when his £9million aircraft was struck by a surface-to-air missile, according to a report of his funeral in Russian outlet Kommersant.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia's food war and dead soldiers abandoned

Russian forces have reached the outskirts of a key city in the Donbas region, Severodonetsk, which Ukraine says is under 24-hour a day bombardment as Russia attempts to take full control. But reports that Russia controls a vital arterial road south-west of the city are untrue, a Ukrainian official has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Three more nations join Ukraine planning cell run by US Army special forces

Three more countries have joined a coordination effort set up by U.S. Army special forces to help Ukraine, the Army secretary said Tuesday. “When Russia went into Ukraine in late February, we sent the 10th Special Forces Group to develop a coalition planning cell that enabled us to bring together 20 different nations to coordinate information with international [special operations forces] partners and allies,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said during a virtual event with the Atlantic Council. “And that has again, I think, contributed significantly with the effectiveness and the speed of the assistance and training that we’ve been able to provide.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored Vehicle#Russian World#Ukraine#Ukrainian#The 1st#Battalion Of#Tank Brigade#The Alpha Group#Corsar#Wagner Group#Kremlin#Syrian Army#Neo Nazis
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
979K+
Followers
96K+
Post
856M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy