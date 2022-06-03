ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

West Texas Food Bank to host Kids Farmers Market

By Tatiana Battle
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get your kiddos ready! With the help of H-E-B, West Texas Food Bank is back with its Kids Farmer Market at the Odessa facility this weekend.

In a recent news release, the West Texas Food Bank received a generous donation from H-E-B that will allow the Kids Farmers Market to distribute free produce to children throughout the Basin. This event will also bring together different community organizations to discuss topics relating to food and the environment.

The Kids Farmers Market will be this Saturday, June 4th, from 9 am to 12 pm at the West Texas Food Bank Odessa Facility, 411 S. Pagewood Ave in Odessa.

Guests who plan on attending the farmers market can expect to see West Texas Food Bank Dietician, Kayla Castleberry-White handing out fresh fruits and veggies with on-hand food tastings.

The CEO of the West Texas Food Bank, Libby Campbell expressed her thoughts on this weekend’s Kids Farmers Market.

“The Kids Farmers Market is such a fun event for the whole community, but especially for the kiddos who love their fruits and veggies, we are so grateful to H-E-B for underwriting this event and for helping the Food Bank introduce new and healthy things to the children of West Texas,” said Campbell.

Each family will receive one ticket per child to enter the produce tent and fill up their Kids Farmers Market bag provided by West Texas Food Bank.

The produce distribution will be first come, first served, and will be while supplies last.

