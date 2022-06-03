ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ENDO 2022 to Feature Cedars-Sinai Physicians and Scientists

By Cedars-Sinai
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — LOS ANGELES (June 3, 2022) -- Physicians and scientists from Cedars-Sinai will discuss the latest advances in treatment, care and research at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting (ENDO 2022) in Atlanta, June 11-14. Shlomo Melmed, MB, ChB, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and dean...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Path to Remission for a Brain Cancer That Is Usually Fatal

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 6, 2022) -- Recently, Michael Wulfe, who is 61 and lives in West Hollywood, was on the phone with his sister, Stephanie Wulfe, in Dallas. They talk at least once a day, but that day, something wasn’t right. “I was talking, and then I didn’t have the words,” Wulfe said. “My sister immediately said, ‘Call Cedars-Sinai!’”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newswise

Human-triggered California wildfires more severe than natural blazes

Newswise — Irvine, Calif., June 6, 2022 – Human-caused wildfires in California are more ferocious than blazes sparked by lightning, a team led by scientists from the University of California, Irvine reported recently in the journal Nature Communications. The research could help scientists better understand fire severity and how likely a blaze is to kill trees and inflict long-term damage on an ecosystem in its path.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
thedowneypatriot.com

OP-ED: We can prevent another Covid surge

There's little doubt that compared to the previous COVID-19 surges we've experienced, California's rates of hospitalizations and deaths during the current and worrisome rise in infections remain lower and more stable compared to the past. This gives us hope that we're in a safer place during this pandemic. The question...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County reports 14,000 New COVID cases over 3 day period

Los Angeles County reported over 14,000 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, health officials announced Monday.The county reported 5,708 new cases on Saturday, 4,404 on Sunday and 4,282 on Monday.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,004,975. Health officials mention that the actual case number is likely much higher due to home tests that are not always reported to authorities.Meanwhile Monday, the county reported 15 virus-related deaths bringing the death toll to 32,168.There were 530 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Monday, down from 540 on Sunday. "The continued high rate of transmission in the county is concerning, particularly for those at elevated risk," county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. "Using all the tools at hand to lower the risk of transmission remains the best approach for enjoying the summer. In addition to masking indoors and staying up to date on vaccinations, knowing your status in certain situations is an important way to prevent the spread of COVID-19."The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 3.6% as of Monday, down from 5% on Friday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

Pink’s celebrates Summit of the Americas with special dog

As leaders from North, Central and South America visit Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the Americas, Pink’s Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue is celebrating with a special hot dog available through June 11. The ninth Summit of the Americas marks only the second time the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endo#Science And Technology#Newswise#The Endocrine Society#Academic Affairs#Md
WEHOville.com

Ruth Williams in coma after series of strokes

Ruth Williams, the City’s longest serving Public Safety Commissioner, suffered a series of small strokes over the weekend and is in a coma at Cedar Sinai. Concerned neighbors alerted her family. Ruth was an active member of the Coalition of Economic Survival before the campaign to incorporate the City...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KFI AM 640

Orange County Sees Rise in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals has increased by four people to 138, and the number of those patients in intensive care rose by five to 17, according to the latest state data out Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

Inside a $26 Million Cape Cod-Style Home in LA With Views of Catalina Island

Click here to read the full article. Coastal California living meets the East Coast charm of Cape Cod in this $26 million new-build home tucked within Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood.  The area is known for its seclusion—hence why many high-profile people and celebrities live here—as well as its myriad parks, hiking options and hilly topography. It’s perched just above Santa Monica, meaning that the beach and canyons lie just beyond your neighborhood. “This is truly one of the few areas in Los Angeles or even all of Southern California where you can get the feeling of living in a smaller town...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Indoor Masking Recommended as Hospitalizations Increase

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 5,051 new cases countywide and 138 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,154, county case totals to 2,990,651 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,668, with 474 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KABC

Despite Ferrer’s unending dire warnings, COVID hospitalizations hold steady

(Los Angeles, CA) — COVID-related hospitalizations appear to be holding steady throughout Los Angeles County. According to California state figures 510 coronavirus-positive patients were admitted to local hospitals Saturday. That’s a decrease from 522 patients on Friday. ABC7 reported in May that “Health officials have noted in recent weeks that the vast majority of COVID-positive hospital patients were actually admitted for reasons other than the virus, with many only discovering they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

16 Of The Best Fun Things To Do With Kids In Los Angeles (LA) At Night

Los Angeles, California, USA is an excellent destination for a family vacation, thanks to the many great things to see and do. Often referred to as the world’s entertainment capital, Los Angeles County has a great selection of beaches, museums, movie studios, restaurants, theme parks, and more. You will...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy