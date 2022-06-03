ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County Back in High Risk Covid Category

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County is back in the CDC’s high community level for COVID-19 transmission. Thirteen counties...

Four Prescribed Burns for Northern Sonoma County This Week

Four prescribed burns will be taking place this week under the direction of the Northern Sonoma County Fire District. The district will be taking advantage of the cooler weather to conduct prescribed burns. The first will be today at Laufenberg Ranch (11 acres). Then tomorrow at Modini Preserve (2 acres), Wednesday near Rio Lindo Academy (11 acres), and then Friday at Sheep Repose Bridge (15-25 acres). The district reiterates that prescribed burning is one way to reduce fuel loads and prevent future fires or at least reduce the intensity of wildfires.
California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
These Sacramento-area counties are in the CDC’s “high” level of COVID-19 transmission

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Federal health officials moved several counties in California, including Sacramento County, into the “high” community level of COVID-19. Residents of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo and Solano counties are all being recommended to wear masks indoors, as those counties were placed in the “high” transmission category by the Centers for Disease […]
Santa Rosa Fire Season Now Underway

The Santa Rosa Fire Department announced Monday that fire season is now underway. The announcement is a call to action for those living in the community to do what they can to prevent the spread of fires. Despite the rain over the weekend, NBC Bay Area meteorologists and Santa Rosa...
Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
CDC Recommends Mask Mandates For Nearly One-Quarter Of California Counties As Summer Covid Surge Builds

Under current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, 13 of California’s 58 counties moved today into “high” levels of Covid and are supposed to require masks in indoor public spaces. They include some of the state’s most populous counties, like Santa Clara and Sacramento as well as some of its smallest, like Del Norte and San Benito.
Social Media Fallout Continues Over This Bay Area Bakery’s Controversial Trademark

On Sunday, June 5, the owners of Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery, Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu, took to their company’s Instagram to air out some feelings about recent reporting by local media. In the post, the husband-and-husband founders share “specifics that were not included in the article,” appearing to refer to a story that ran in the San Francisco Chronicle on June 1 about cease and desist letters sent on behalf of the company to numerous bakeries around the country.
Why Napa, Sonoma wineries are hiring top chefs — and why so many became available

A few North Coast wineries with chefs Bricoleur Vineyard: Thomas Bellec Darioush: Sean Massey Ferarri-Carano Vineyards and Winery: Tim Vallery Louis M. Martini Winery and J Vineyards & Winery: Aaron Meneghelli Opus One Winery: Sarah Scott Robert Monday Winery: Jeff Mosher St. Francis Winery & Vineyards: Peter Janiak Theoreum Vineyards: Josh Mitchell Wheeler Farms Winery: Tom Harder.
Petaluma Bar Will Kick You Out If You’re On The Phone

Put your phone down — and drink up. That’s the rule at Ernie’s Tin Bar in Petaluma, California (near Sonoma) and they take it seriously. A sign greets people at the door: No cellphone use. If you’re caught yapping on your phone, you get a warning. If you buck the hint, you’ll be asked to buy a round for the bar or head on home.
Sonoma County Sheriff Advises Three Things to Prepare for Wildfires

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents of three things they can do to be ready for wildfires. First, is to know your evacuation zone for big incidents. Go to www.socoemergency.org/evac, look up your zone, write it down and place it somewhere handy. Second, pick up your free evacuation tag at any Sheriff’s Office station, Windsor Police Department, or Sonoma Police Department. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated areas of the county, Windsor, and Sonoma. And third, if you have a locked gate, you should register your gate code with the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. This allows deputies to quickly access your property during an evacuation. Registration is quick and confidential. More information can be found at sonomasheriff.org.

