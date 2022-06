Fairness in court; GOP fake electors sued; ‘ridiculous’ electoral bribery claims; baby formula shortage; Ho-Chunk casino approved. Of note: This week we highlight the seventh and final episode of our podcast and web series Open and Shut. Reporter Phoebe Petrovic reports on former Outagamie County district attorney Vince Biskupic’s final days as a prosecutor and new career as a judge. As a prosecutor, he brokered deals to let potential defendants buy their way out of trouble. But these deals had a twist: He threatened to charge people, but agreed to withhold charges in exchange for “donations.” And as a judge, Wisconsin Watch and WPR found Biskupic used review hearings in an uncommon way that fell in a ‘gray area’ of the law.

18 DAYS AGO