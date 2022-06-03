ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

Big Spring Police Department investigating theft

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these individuals? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers need your help finding three people who police say were caught on camera stealing.

On May 30th around 7:12 pm, Big Spring Police responded to a call regarding a theft at Wal-Mart located in the 200 block of W. FM 700. Once officers arrived, they discovered that around 7:55 pm an unknown male wearing a gray shirt and black shorts along with two other individuals were caught on camera stealing a wallet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwk3S_0fzU4XjR00

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the photo below. If you know anything, call police or leave a tip anonymously with Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could lead to an arrest and a cash reward of up to $1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating Walmart burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department needs your help finding the man seen in these photos. According to officers, he was caught on camera stealing sporting goods from Walmart. Police say that the crime took place on May 21st at the Walmart located on 2450 NW 338 Loop Northbound. The suspect in the photos […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

17-year-old arrested in connection with February burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One teen was arrested late last month after police said he, and two friends burglarized a business and stole Star Wars collectibles. Isiah Taboada, 17 has been charged with Burglary.  According to an affidavit, on February 26, a business owner called the Odessa Police Department to report that three unknown people had […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man caught on camera stealing more than $300 in items

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says that the suspect was caught on camera stealing from a local Walmart. According to police, the suspect stole approximately $317.58 worth of items on May 20th at Walmart – West in Odessa. The store released images of the suspect to police, he’s […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Big Spring, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Big Spring, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
Howard County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LCSO traffic stop, unable to locate suspect who ran after traffic stop

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate a suspect who ran from police during a traffic stop Monday, according to a news release. According to the LCSO, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a Ford passenger car was seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in the 4800 block of I-27 by a LCSO investigator.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas DPS investigating deadly hit and run

STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a deadly hit and run on Monday, the Texas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle that was involved. According to Texas DPS, the crash happened around 12:45 pm on SH 176 about 8 miles west of Tarzan in Martin County. The 2009 yellow Honda […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Weekend crash victim identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed in an early morning crash last weekend has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety. 44-year-old Angel Alvarez Alvarado was pronounced dead at the hospital; troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.  According to a DPS crash report, […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft#Crime Stoppers#Caught On Camera#Wal Mart#W Fm#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Odessa man drinks gas, then starts fire

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he was accused of setting fire to a business late last month. Russell Paul Burch has been charged with Arson.  According to court documents, on May 29, units with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an outdoor fire in the alley of CED Wholesale Electric, located […]
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man attacks kayakers with a BB gun, one Lubbock shop steps up to help

LUBBOCK, Texas – Families were at Mackenzie Park kayaking and paddle boarding Sunday afternoon when they were approached by a man with a BB gun, aiming and shooting in their direction. “It could have turned into a very dangerous situation out there yesterday even though that man just had...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Victim in Sunday shooting dies, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update for a Sunday night shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Read the full release below: The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday night shooting in central Lubbock that left one person dead. Officers responded to the to the 1700 block of […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs7.com

Fatal crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, a man is dead after a crash in Ector County on Sunday. Angel Alvarez Alvarado was pronounced dead at Medical Center Hospital. Alvarado was driving west on 8th street. A semi-truck was driving south on SH 302. Alvarado failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the semi just south of the intersection of state highway 302 & west 8th street.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drunken Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 22 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man killed in crash on SH 302, 8th Street

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Ector County Sunda morning. According to DPS, Angel Alvarado, 44, was driving a truck west on 8th Street at around 3:!5 a.m. DPS says Alvarado failed to yield right of way and was struck by a...
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Little Boy in Pajamas Found Wandering in North San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – A little boy in pajamas was found wandering around North San Angelo on Sunday morning. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jun. 5 at 9:31 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the La Esperanza Restaurant, on 19th and Pecan, for the report of an unattended child.
SAN ANGELO, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Arrest Made in Chili’s Parking Lot Murder Investigation

The Texarkana Texas Police Department reports an arrest in the investigation of the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s parking lot in Texarkana, Texas in December of 2020. Media Release:. We arrested Cedric Alexander, 31, of Wall, MS, yesterday for the 2020 shooting death of Jermaine Aldridge on...
TEXARKANA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Woman shot while trying to break up fight

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPE)- 21-year-old Shemar Harrington was arrested late last month after police said he shot and killed 31-year-old Erika Pena. Harrington is facing one count of Murder, and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Now an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident and the investigation.  According to the affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy