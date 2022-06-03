ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Walt Disney World, Disneyland names PPG as official paint partner

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmPHG_0fzU3t3w00
Walt Disney World (WFTV.com News Staff)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries Inc. announced on Thursday that it has entered into a “multi-year parks alliance agreement” with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, one of the Walt Disney Co.’s major business segments.

The agreement recognizes PPG (NYSE: PPG) as the official paint and official paints, finishes and coatings provider of both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

“Disney and PPG have over 50 years of rich history of collaborating, as both companies understand the fundamental importance of creating magical, inspirational and engaging spaces,” Jaime Irick, vice president, PPG Architectural Coatings, U.S. and Canada, said in a release. “This expanded relationship will allow us to strategically combine the experience of two well-known brands and supply PPG’s industry-leading expertise, services, resources and a variety of high-performing products to help enhance the Disney guest experience.”

The History of Disney The History of Disney (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
87K+
Followers
111K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy