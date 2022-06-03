Walt Disney World, Disneyland names PPG as official paint partner

Walt Disney World (WFTV.com News Staff)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries Inc. announced on Thursday that it has entered into a “multi-year parks alliance agreement” with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, one of the Walt Disney Co.’s major business segments.

The agreement recognizes PPG (NYSE: PPG) as the official paint and official paints, finishes and coatings provider of both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

“Disney and PPG have over 50 years of rich history of collaborating, as both companies understand the fundamental importance of creating magical, inspirational and engaging spaces,” Jaime Irick, vice president, PPG Architectural Coatings, U.S. and Canada, said in a release. “This expanded relationship will allow us to strategically combine the experience of two well-known brands and supply PPG’s industry-leading expertise, services, resources and a variety of high-performing products to help enhance the Disney guest experience.”

