New York City, NY

4 former FDNY firefighters die of 9/11-related illnesses within 4 days, department says

By CNN staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CNN) - Four New York firefighters died from Sept. 11-related illnesses over a four-day period at the end of May. The New York...

26 Doctors Receive Medical School Loan Forgiveness in Exchange for Commitment to NYC Health + Hospitals

$3 million loan repayment grants provided by the state’s Doctors Across New York program. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced more than $3 million in total loan forgiveness grants for 26 physicians who commit to continue serving the public hospital system. The 26 physicians – with specialties ranging from pediatrics, psychiatry and emergency medicine – currently practice at NYC Health + Hospitals. The physicians will receive up to $40,000 per year for up to three years to help cover their loans for medical school. The hospital system raised awareness and supported doctors in the program application process to increase New Yorkers’ access to care.
City
Cancer care facility coming to Hakimian Brooklyn property

Two of the biggest names in cancer care are combining to create a new facility in Flatbush. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists last week announced plans for a 39,000-square-foot facility at 2236 Nostrand Avenue. The Hakimian Organization building will house two independent practices and open early next year.
Passenger critically hurt in Brooklyn-Queens Expressway crash, driver charged with DWI

An allegedly drunk driver with a suspended license slammed into a divider on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Saturday, critically injuring one of his passengers in the high-speed wreck, cops said Sunday. Rogelio Mendoza Hernandez, 25, was headed east on the BQE when he lost control of his black 2011 Honda Accord near the Flushing Ave. exit in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, about 4:45 a.m., ...
Manhattan motorcyclist, 28, dies after he’s thrown from ride in crash

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after he was thrown from his ride while trying to pass a car in Manhattan, police said Sunday. Ian Overmier, 28, was riding north on Twelfth Ave. when he tried to pass a car making a right turn onto W. 46th St. in Hell’s Kitchen about 4:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said. He couldn’t get around the vehicle, lost control and struck a curb, cops said. The impact tossed ...
Neighbors still fuming 1 year after MTA bus crashed into Brooklyn apartment building

The MTA bus that crashed into a Brooklyn apartment building with so much force that it was stuck for several days left a mess that has neighbors still seething one year later. Tuesday marks the anniversary of the wild crash, which captivated locals and concerned city officials who feared the three-story limestone building would collapse if the bus were removed before the structure could be ...
CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
Hospital for Special Surgery surgeon to receive lifetime achievement award

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery on June 6 will honor David Altchek, MD, with its lifetime achievement award. Dr. Altchek is the hospital's co-chief emeritus of sports medicine and shoulder service. He will be honored along with philanthropist Andreas Dracopoulos, according to a June 6 news release. Dr....
Fourth arrest in fatal Staten Island home invasion shooting, earlier suspect died on Rikers Island

A fourth suspect has been arrested for a fatal Staten Island home invasion shooting, police said Monday. DeAndre McClellan, 24, of Summerville, N.C., was extradited back to the city on Saturday from Alabama, where he was arrested. McClellan was charged with murder, robbery and gun possession, including possession of a machine gun, cops said. A suspect arrested for murder earlier in the case ...
Bullet Barrage Sends Riders Scattering at NYC Bus Stop

At least one person was injured when bullets rained down on a bus stop in New York City late Sunday evening, authorities said. Surveillance video from the block shows people standing around the stop scattering when shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. at a bus stop at 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
