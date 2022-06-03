ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, IA

2 killed in wrong way crash on Hwy 163 in Jasper County

By Dan Hendrickson
 4 days ago

JASPER COUNTY, IOWA — A driver traveling in the wrong lane of Highway 163 caused a fatal accident on Thursday in Jasper County, authorities say. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. between Monroe and Prairie City.

According to online reports, 79-year-old Dorothy Findlow was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway when her Lincoln MKX collided head-on with a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Delia Vance. Vance was pronounced dead at the scene. Findlow was taken by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital where she died from her injuries.

Des Moines Police say gun violence is on the rise

Vance, 46, is a Pella resident. Findlow was a Monroe resident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

