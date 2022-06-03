2 killed in wrong way crash on Hwy 163 in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, IOWA — A driver traveling in the wrong lane of Highway 163 caused a fatal accident on Thursday in Jasper County, authorities say. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. between Monroe and Prairie City.
According to online reports, 79-year-old Dorothy Findlow was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway when her Lincoln MKX collided head-on with a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Delia Vance. Vance was pronounced dead at the scene. Findlow was taken by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital where she died from her injuries.
Vance, 46, is a Pella resident. Findlow was a Monroe resident.
