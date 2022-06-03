ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured after being hit by a slow moving train near downtown Augusta (Augusta, GA)

 3 days ago

On late Thursday night, a man suffered injuries after being struck by a train near downtown Augusta. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of 9th Street and Fenwick Street at 11:03 p.m. after getting reports of a traffic incident [...]

