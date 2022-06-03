ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastiff mix kills Yorkie in Fowlerville. Case may lead to charges

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago

FOWLERVILLE — A mastiff mix dog killed a smaller Yorkie May 28 and the mastiff's owner may face charges, police said in a press release.

The Fowlerville Police Department said "criminal action was taken by LCAC against the owners of the mastiff" and the police department will submit the case to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office to consider charges. The release did not specify with what the mastiff owner may be charged.

"I was so broken-hearted and so angry that my dog's life was only worth a ticket," Leticia Spagnuolo said of the loss of her Yorkie.

Spagnuolo let her female dog, Pearl, and another dog out into a fenced backyard at 9 p.m. A while later, she heard one of her dogs barking and jumping at the door.

She opened the door and saw Pearl on the ground, not moving and covered in blood.

"There was a bull mastiff that had my dog pearl on the ground chewing her like she was a piece of meat or a bone," Spagnuolo said.

"The homeowner yelled at the attacking dog, she grabbed the dog’s leash and pulled the Mastiff away from her dog and was bit in the process," police said in the release said. "The homeowner was able to tie the dog to her fence to keep it away from her injured pet."

The Yorkie was rushed to the Michigan State University veterinarian hospital to treat "severe" injuries.

"Pearl had to have emergency surgery, she was basically ripped to shreds," Spagnuolo said. Her Yorkie died two days later.

Spagnulo left the mastiff tied up. After the attack, the mastiff was retrieved by its owner, who, Spagnuolo claimed, flicked his cigarette her.

"That dog got to go spend the night with its owner as Pearl was fighting for her life," Spagnuolo said.

The Livingston County Animal Control (LCAC) conducted an investigation. The mastiff's owners later euthanized their dog.

"In this neighborhood, these dogs have been a menace for years," Spagnuolo said.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517.377.1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Mastiff mix kills Yorkie in Fowlerville. Case may lead to charges

Comments / 2

Jenny
3d ago

I got fined for my dogs not having a license, of course the owner is going to face charges it's Livingston County they just want money!

Reply
2
