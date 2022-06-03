Local artists, performers eager for Festival of Arts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the biggest festivals in Grand Rapids is back and bigger than ever.

The 53rd annual Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

“We are excited to be back. This is the first one in two years. It’s been interesting to see what we would come back with,” Adrienne Brown-Reasner, production co-chair of the festival, said.

In 2020, there was a virtual exhibition. Last year, artists set up on street corners as people watched the art being created.

This year, people are getting the full experience with more things to visit like a beer tent and four entertainment stages where local jazz, dance and school groups will perform. Artists will show off their work at booths. Festival also has a great assortment of food booths.

For the full schedule of events, click here .

