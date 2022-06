BEAUMONT — Press release from city of Beaumont below:. Looking for FREE and FUN educational activities while the kids are out of school? The Beaumont Public Library System is back to in-person programming and has you covered! Their Summer Reading Club 2022 lasts eight weeks and has activities for many children and young adults to keep them busy outside the classroom. Activities are spread across all four branches, so there’s fun to be had wherever you live. Registration starts May 31 and programs begin June 4, so head on over to your local library to sign up today!

