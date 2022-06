Maximize the power of your library card! Carnegie Public Library recently added a new streaming resource for you. With this new resource — “hoopla” — patrons can now instantly read, watch, and listen to their choice of more than 1,000,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV) for free with their Carnegie Public Library card. Content can be streamed from any computer or mobile device by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS and Android. With the addition of this resource, the library now offers library card holders a vast digital collection, that complements the Ohio Digital Library.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO