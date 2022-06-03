Annual Flag Day Ceremony and Flag Retiring Service on June 14
3 days ago
The Price American Legion Post #3 would like to invite the community to their Annual Flag Day Ceremony. This will take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 12:00 pm, adjacent to the Price City Fire Department at 87 North 200 East. There is a proper way to dispose of...
Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Mayor Lenise Peterman to talk about the happenings taking place in Helper. She came in to discuss the entry way pillar project and the upcoming Arts, Music & Film Festival. “I’m super excited to have been awarded funding to get these,...
The Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center is hosting their Second Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, June 10 at 8:00 am at the Carbon Country Club. Tournament officials will be closing the registration on Tuesday, June 7 at 10:00 am. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Director, Nikki Jeffs to discuss all the details.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022 Samuel Leek, 85, a loving husband and father of six, rode off peacefully to where the horizon and mountain line meet. Samuel was born February 19, 1938 in Scofield, Utah to Foster and Alta Theresa Wright Leek. Samuel was a cowboy of many trades. At an early age, he rode many trails herding sheep and breaking young horses. Sam became a talented horseman and passed that love and legacy on to his many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his adventures Samuel drove a wrecker for Diamond T, drove trucks for Hachco, and was a foreman diesel mechanic for Peterbilt. His life led him back to Scofield where worked in the Valley Camp Mine until he was disabled. Throughout all the professions he held, he was a dedicated worker and never failed to put his all into anything he explored.
The Helper American Legion 19U team traveled to Idaho last weekend to play in the RBI Tournament. After taking their first game on Thursday 3-0 Over Minco, Helper would face a double header on Friday and then wrap things up on Saturday. The following is a recap of all the...
