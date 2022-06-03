Missing man's body found under demolished burned home

Cary, NC - (WICS/WRSP) - The University of Illinois Springfield baseball team's remarkable season has come to a close Monday at the NCAA Division Two National Championship. Rollins led 3-0 until the top of the eighth when Zion Pettigrew hit a two run home run. Cam Zunkel started on the mound for the Prairie Stars. He was relieved by Quinn Gudaitis who pitched for four innings, striking out four batters, and allowing only one hit and one walk. Mason Coon came in the eighth and got out of a bases loaded no outs situation to keep his team in it, but the Prairie Stars could not come up with any runs in the ninth as their remarkable season concludes with a 48-11 record.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO