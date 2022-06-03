ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Missing man's body found under demolished burned home

By WCCU/WICS Staff
newschannel20.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The human remains discovered in the debris from a home demolished after a fire last week have been identified. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the body as 50-year-old Jose J. Andrade-Sosa...

