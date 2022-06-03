ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rangers vs. Lightning prediction, odds: 2022 Stanley Cup playoff picks, Game 2 best bets from top NHL expert

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers look to take a two-game series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Game 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs' Eastern Conference Final. New York got multi-point efforts from four different players as a strong second period propelled the Rangers to a 6-2 victory...

FORMER 4TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK RETIRES AT 28

His NHL career never went the way he wanted or the way anyone expected, and now 28-year-old Griffen Reinhart is reportedly hanging up the skates. Reinhart, a defenceman, was drafted fourth overall by the New York Islanders in 2012. He played just eight games in the NHL before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a first and second round pick. That first-rounder traded to the Isles would end up being Mat Barzal. Reinhart played 29 games with the Edmonton in 2015-16, collecting one assist. That was the end of his NHL career other than one playoff game in 2017. He spent the rest of his time in North America in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, and then the Chicago Wolves after being left exposed by Edmonton in the expansion draft and being picked up by the Vegas Golden Knights. He left the Knights as a free agent, signing with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.
Oilers’ Evander Kane draws huge decision from NHL after dirty hit on Avs’ Nazem Kadri

The Edmonton Oilers are down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals against the Colorado Avalanche, and the team may have just been handed a death blow ahead of Game 4. Tensions flared in Game 3 after Evander Kane injured Nazem Kadri with a dirty hit less than a minute into the game. Kadri did not return to the contest and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the series. As a result of the malicious hit, Kane is set to face a one-game suspension, according to NHL Player Safety.
2022 Belmont Stakes odds, betting strategy: Expert who hit superfecta reveals picks, Rich Strike prediction

The third and final leg of the Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, June 11 when the 2022 Belmont Stakes is run at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. At 1 1/2 miles, this is the longest of the three American Classics, and many assume that the added distance lends itself to deep closers, with the thinking being that they have more space to make their final kick. However, 13 of the last 15 winners at the Belmont Stakes have come from within 4 1/2 length at the half-mile post, so tactical speed might be an advantage.
RANGERS COACH GERARD GALLANT CALLS OUT TAMPA BAY FOR STRATEGY ON IGOR SHESTERKIN

There's no question goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been a huge factor in the New York Rangers' 2021-22 playoff run so far. Shesterkin has played phenomenally between the pipes, giving the Rangers at least a chance to win pretty much every game. During game three of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, it seems the Bolts were trying to get Shesterkin off his game, and it didn't go unnoticed.
BISSONNETTE PAYS UP ON SPITTIN' CHICLETS BET AND SHAVES HEAD

Spittin' Chiclets, the number one hockey podcast in North America, is known for their personalities, stunts, and fan interactions. Two co-hosts and good buddies, Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney made a bet early in the season on their popular podcast. The bet was simple: which Pacific division team would progress further in the playoffs - Whitney's Edmonton Oilers or Bissonnette's Calgary Flames.
Golden State Warriors Veteran Is Out For Game 2

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to even up the NBA Finals in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics tonight. But they'll be without a key veteran who has been struggling to stay healthy. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game...
Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
Bruins announce firing of head coach Bruce Cassidy

Bruce Cassidy's tenure with the Boston Bruins has come to an end after six seasons. The Bruins announced on Monday they have relieved Cassidy of his duties as head coach. "Today I informed Bruce Cassidy that I was making a head coaching change," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. "After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally.
BLACKHAWKS TESTING THE MARKET ON ALL BUT THREE PLAYERS ON THEIR ROSTER

During the '32 Thoughts' segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks could make some big changes in the off-season. Friedman said that the Blackhawks are testing the market on all their players, except Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Seth Jones, who have...
Tigers’ Elvin Rodriguez, Tucker Barnhart drop truth bomb on tipping pitches vs. Yankees

The Detroit Tigers sent rookie hurler Elvin Rodriguez to the mound against the New York Yankees on Sunday. After getting out to a strong start, it seemed as if the Yankees had figured out Rodriguez in the fourth and fifth innings. Well, it turns out, that’s exactly what happened. A video from Jomboy began making the rounds online, in which he identified that the Yankees had figured out the Tigers signs, due to Rodriguez tipping his pitches. The result was ugly, with Rodriguez inadvertently telling the Yankees exactly what he was pitching, and getting shelled for 10 earned runs on 11 hits as a result.
Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
MLB fans angry about latest disastrous bad strike three call

The Chicago Cubs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Saturday afternoon. St. Louis had a chance to make a dent in its deficit late in the game. But that rally was thwarted, with an assist to home plate umpire, Bruce Dreckman. Trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals...
