New York City, NY

4 former FDNY firefighters die of 9/11-related illnesses within 4 days, department says

By CNN staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CNN) - Four New York firefighters died from Sept. 11-related illnesses over a four-day period at the end of May. The New York...

26 Doctors Receive Medical School Loan Forgiveness in Exchange for Commitment to NYC Health + Hospitals

$3 million loan repayment grants provided by the state’s Doctors Across New York program. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced more than $3 million in total loan forgiveness grants for 26 physicians who commit to continue serving the public hospital system. The 26 physicians – with specialties ranging from pediatrics, psychiatry and emergency medicine – currently practice at NYC Health + Hospitals. The physicians will receive up to $40,000 per year for up to three years to help cover their loans for medical school. The hospital system raised awareness and supported doctors in the program application process to increase New Yorkers’ access to care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYU Langone, local hospital planning to convert former store to ASC

NYU Langone Hospital and Long Island Community Hospital are planning to purchase a building that formerly housed a Burlington Coat Factory in Patchogue, N.Y., to convert to an ASC, Greater Patchogue reported June 2. The 55,000-square-foot facility will also house physician offices. The pending sale comes three months after New...
PATCHOGUE, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Beloved NYC Dept. of Correction captain dies after plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic

A beloved city Correction captain died after undergoing plastic surgery at a Dominican clinic run by a doctor who once pleaded guilty to practicing unauthorized medicine. Tandra Bowser-Williams promised her husband he would love the results of her procedure before she jetted off to Santo Domingo to go under the knife on May 13, her devastated spouse Curtis Williams told the Daily News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1 dead, 3 injured in quadruple shooting on Long Island: officials

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)— One man was fatally shot and three others wounded in a quadruple shooting on Long Island Saturday night, authorities said. Police responded to the reported shooting on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead at around 10:10 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital, where […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Passenger critically hurt in Brooklyn-Queens Expressway crash, driver charged with DWI

An allegedly drunk driver with a suspended license slammed into a divider on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Saturday, critically injuring one of his passengers in the high-speed wreck, cops said Sunday. Rogelio Mendoza Hernandez, 25, was headed east on the BQE when he lost control of his black 2011 Honda Accord near the Flushing Ave. exit in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, about 4:45 a.m., ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Manhattan motorcyclist, 28, dies after he’s thrown from ride in crash

A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after he was thrown from his ride while trying to pass a car in Manhattan, police said Sunday. Ian Overmier, 28, was riding north on Twelfth Ave. when he tried to pass a car making a right turn onto W. 46th St. in Hell’s Kitchen about 4:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said. He couldn’t get around the vehicle, lost control and struck a curb, cops said. The impact tossed ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Health
Department of Health
Bullet Barrage Sends Riders Scattering at NYC Bus Stop

At least one person was injured when bullets rained down on a bus stop in New York City late Sunday evening, authorities said. Surveillance video from the block shows people standing around the stop scattering when shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. at a bus stop at 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Officials probe threat against Brooklyn school

Officials are probing a school threat at a city school in Park Slope. It’s a message that appears to have been posted on social media that has some people concerned about whether the threat could actually be carried out. The post began circulating on Friday. The post reads, "I’m...
BROOKLYN, NY
CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

