Oscoda County, MI

Mabel Hager fund donates 22k to Oscoda County

By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
 4 days ago

MIO – Mio United Methodist Church recently received a $22,000 grant from the North Central Michigan Community Foundation (NCMCF) to support a variety of financial assistance and human services supporting Oscoda County's communities. This disbursement came from the Mabel Hager Memorial Fund at NCMCF. NCMCF has held...

www.upnorthvoice.com

Up North Voice

Oscoda County senior news: June 2022

Feeling wonderful to welcome summertime, even though it doesn’t begin until June 21. I am sure we may still have a few chilly nights happening, but the days are nicer, there is green all around, and the flowers are popping up. So let a little fresh air in, or if you can step outside for a little while. A short walk or even just sitting on the porch and take some time to enjoy the air and flourishing going on around us.
OSCODA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

County role is to help residents with spongy moth control

I’m Bill Semion, a journalist, outdoor and travel writer, and live on the South Branch of the Au Sable, South Branch Township. I’m a registered voter here. I have been on the bandwagon in Crawford County trying to sound the alarm about another disastrous infestation of gypsy moth, now called spongy moth, which will happen this month and next. The Michigan DNR’s prediction is that it will be less intense than last year. Considering the number of egg masses I killed last fall, I’m not so sure.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Houghton Lake Post to hold recruitment fair

ROSCOMMON CO. – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post will be holding a recruiting event at the Houghton Lake Post located at 9011 W. Lake City Rd. in Houghton Lake on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The MSP is hiring and looking for qualified candidates. If you have ever been interested in a career as a Michigan State Police Trooper, stop in and speak with a recruiter about what it is like to be a trooper with the MSP and how to start the application process. Interested applicants must be 21 years of age or older by recruit school graduation, have no arrest convictions, have a satisfactory driving record, and must possess a high school diploma or GED.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

American Heart Association fundraiser

HALE – This year, Hale Area Schools participated in the Kids Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association (AHA). This is the second year Hale Schools has participated in this event. Students in kindergarten through 4th grade were able to sign up and raise money for heart health. As...
HALE, MI
Up North Voice

Janet Eymer, 83, of Skidway Lake

Lifetime resident of Skidway Lake, Janet Marie Eymer, 83, passed away peacefully June 5, 2022, with her husband of 62 years, Larry, by her side. Janet was born March 14, 1939, to the late Claud and Marie (Perone) Anderson at her grandfather’s cabin on Clear Lake near Prescott, Michigan. She graduated from West Branch High School in 1957. Janet attended Central Michigan University and received a Master of Education degree in 1976.
PRESCOTT, MI
Up North Voice

Donna Kinsley, 89, of Standish

In loving memory of our mother, Donnabell Louise Kinsley of Standish Michigan who passed away on May 30, 2022 after a two year struggle with dementia and most recently Covid. Donna was the devoted wife of 62 years of Irwin Kinsley who predeceased her in 2013 and the mother of Melodie Ann Kinsley who predeceased her in 2000. She was also the loving mother of Jenny (Ronald) Schwab, Charles Kinsley, Edward (Julie) Kinsley, Jane Schor and Bryan Kinsley. Donna will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
STANDISH, MI
Up North Voice

Shayne Harbron, 57, of Lewiston

Shayne Marie Harbron, 57 of Lewiston, Michigan died suddenly on May 29, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. She was born in Salamanca, New York on August 1, 1964 to the late, Daniel and Dawn (Young) Brahaney. She has resided in Lewiston since 1993. Shayne enjoyed shopping, baking, trips to the beach, and walks with her dog, Sadie. She raised three beautiful daughters and treasured the time she spent with her granddaughter, Emercyn. She was the best grandma in the world. She leaves behind infinite amounts of love and cherished memories.
LEWISTON, MI
Up North Voice

Jim Kolar, 87, of Houghton Lake

James “Jim” A. Kolar, age 87, of Houghton Lake passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Orchard Meadows Senior Care Home in Bloomfield Hills. Jim was born on December 8, 1934 in Sanilac County, Michigan to Albert and Mary (Hund) Kolar. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years before retiring. Jim was married on August 7, 1954 in Argyle, Michigan to Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Susalla. The couple moved to Houghton Lake in 1991 from Sterling Heights. Jim was a member of St. Hubert Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Up North Voice

Pat Beauregard, 85, of Lewiston

Mrs. Mary “Pat” Mae Beauregard, 85 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey on May 29, 2022. She was born in Albert Township, Michigan on January 10, 1937 to the late, Clarence and Mary (O’Neil) Cahoon. She married her husband, Larry Beauregard in 1958 and together the couple celebrated 60+ years of marriage before her passing. Pat worked as a teacher for Mio AuSable Schools and retired after 41 years of teaching. She was a past member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Michigan Education Association, National Education Association, Rotonda Elks #2710, and the Lady Lioness in Lewiston. She spent her winters in Rotonda West, Florida with her husband, Larry, whom she shared her life with for the past 63 years. Pat enjoyed a variety of hobbies including gardening, reading, trips to the casino, and traveling with Larry. She will be deeply missed.
LEWISTON, MI
Up North Voice

Howard Keller, 77, of Prescott

Howard Wilfred Keller, 77, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. Howard was born August 18, 1944 in Wyandotte, Michigan to the late Clement C. and Henrietta (Bruyere) Keller. He married Wendy Dagger January 17, 1976 in Romulus. Howard served his country by serving in the United States Army. He retired from Ford Motor Company where he was a track mobile operator. Howard loved woodworking, working on cars, vacationing, boating and taking rides on his property. Most of all he loved to sit on the porch and watch everyone enjoying the lake and bonfire. Howard also loved to collect antiques and character figurines. He was also a member of the Ford Yacht Club in Grosse Ile, Michigan.
PRESCOTT, MI
Up North Voice

Sue Lauinger, 79, of Roscommon

Sue Ann Lauinger, age 79, of Roscommon, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022, at The Brook of Roscommon. Sue was born February 13, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of Harold and Jane (Deutsch) Clark. Sue will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived...
ROSCOMMON, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

In search of employees, northern Michigan businesses are building housing for them

The housing crunch has become so bad in northern Michigan, more companies are subsidizing housing for their employees. Some are going so far as building homes for them. The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has long offered on-site housing to foreign workers who come for the summer. But its General Manager Matthew Bryant said the resort now struggles to hire young managers because affordable rentals are so scarce.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Margaret Ruhland, 86, of Grayling

Margaret Ruhland, 86, of Grayling, passed away on June 1, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Loren Guy and Irene Rose (Newman) Mathers. She was married to Theodore Ruhland in 1970. He preceded her in death in 1993. Margaret truly enjoyed being around family and enjoyed music and dancing.
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Tawas author releases children’s book

EAST TAWAS – Timmy’s Adventure How Lucky Am I?, written by Suzan Nemeth and illustrated by Hanna Towne, was published through Amazon.com May 14. Timmy’s Adventure: How Lucky Am I? is about a young boy that wants new inline skates because his friends have newer skates. When Mom tells him he cannot have them right now, Timmy gets angry and storms out of the house with his dog Jonah. While outside, he sees Mr. Miller from the Saturday Hockey games pounding in a real estate sign in the front yard of the Johnson’s old house.
EAST TAWAS, MI
Morning Sun

Woman arrested after refusing medical help

A woman who allegedly broke into a downtown Mt. Pleasant apartment was arrested after she became uncooperative with medical staff at a local hospital following the incident. The 34-year-old woman was found in an apartment at 118 S. Main St. shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday by the 36-year-old man who lived in it. He later told police that she reeked of alcohol and by the time police arrived she moved into the stairwell where she was yelling at him.
Up North Voice

Reuters investigation finds Roscommon County and Richfield Township officials allowed illegal access to voting equipment

We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online. We are also a full-service commercial design and printing house. Our specialty is custom commercial printing, as well as the creation of clothing, cups and other marketing products.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

