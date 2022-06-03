Mabel Hager fund donates 22k to Oscoda County

Mrs. Mary “Pat” Mae Beauregard, 85 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey on May 29, 2022. She was born in Albert Township, Michigan on January 10, 1937 to the late, Clarence and Mary (O’Neil) Cahoon. She married her husband, Larry Beauregard in 1958 and together the couple celebrated 60+ years of marriage before her passing. Pat worked as a teacher for Mio AuSable Schools and retired after 41 years of teaching. She was a past member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Michigan Education Association, National Education Association, Rotonda Elks #2710, and the Lady Lioness in Lewiston. She spent her winters in Rotonda West, Florida with her husband, Larry, whom she shared her life with for the past 63 years. Pat enjoyed a variety of hobbies including gardening, reading, trips to the casino, and traveling with Larry. She will be deeply missed.

LEWISTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO